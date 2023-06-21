Windrush Tales: How one of Britain’s worst scandals changed the course of landmark game

Tom Acres (Sky News) writes, “Windrush Tales, from a small team of mostly black British Caribbean creatives, is the world’s first video game based on the lives and experiences of those who came to Britain to help rebuild after the Second World War.” [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Imagine packing for a journey into the unknown, unsure of how long you’ll be gone, or if you’ll ever return home.

[. . .] These were the small but significant choices faced by hundreds of Caribbean migrants who boarded HMT Empire Windrush. Lured by the promise of a life of prosperity in Britain, they left their homes to help “the motherland” rebuild after the devastation of the Second World War.

Seventy-five years after the ship docked in Tilbury, Essex, the challenges they faced are being recreated in Windrush Tales, the world’s first video game based on their experiences. It tells the story of a generation who came here full of hope, only to end up feeling deeply disillusioned and betrayed.

Great intentions

Chella Ramanan is the creative director on Windrush Tales. Her work’s encompassed a wide range of gaming titles from the BAFTA-nominated, Before I Forget, a moving tale of a woman living with early onset dementia, to an upcoming action blockbuster based on James Cameron’s Avatar franchise.

But Windrush Tales is undoubtedly her most personal project.

The daughter of a Caribbean father, who arrived in the UK from Grenada in the 1950s, and a white Scottish mother, Ramanan’s team initially conceived Windrush Tales as a celebration of multiculturalism, looking at the positive impact of Caribbean culture on 21st century Britain. “We thought, ‘let’s make this game about our heritage and our families who came here’,” says Ramanan. “We knew it wasn’t perfect, but we thought the multicultural aspect of Britain was largely supported.”

For the 3-Fold team, predominantly made up of black British Caribbean employees, Windrush Tales was seen as an opportunity to tell the types of stories rarely seen in games, which are typically dominated by big budget shooters, sports titles, and huge TV and film franchises.

Just 5% of people working in games in the UK are black, according to the 2022 census by industry trade body Ukie, compared to 66% being white British. And the figures are reflected on screen – a 2021 diversity study by gaming website Diamond Lobby, of more than 100 of the best-selling titles from the previous five years, found 54% of main characters are white, while just 8% are non-white women.

But the celebratory focus of Windrush Tales shifted when, with pre-production barely under way, news broke of a scandal that shook the team’s faith to its core. [. . .]

Read full article at https://news.sky.com/story/windrush-tales-how-one-of-britains-worst-scandals-changed-the-course-of-landmark-game-12899344



Also see:

https://www.3foldgames.uk/windrush-tales

https://www.naimaramanan.com/windrush-tales

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1758770/Windrush_Tales