Ten young poets from the Caribbean showcased their work at the Paris Poetry Market

UNESCO reported on the recent literary event, Marché de la Poésie [Poetry Market] in Paris, France. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention. Also see previous post Caribbean poets to present at the Paris Marché de la Poésie.]

From 6 to 11 June 2023, ten young poets from the Caribbean participated in the 40th edition of the Poetry Market (Marché de la Poésie), held in the heart of the Latin Quarter in Paris, France. This presence was possible thanks to the support of the UNESCO programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, funded by the European Union.

The young artists were given the opportunity to showcase their work and interact with key players and representatives of the poetry literary industry in France and Europe, in a year when the literary event brought together representatives of 500 publishing houses and magazines and nearly 200 poets, as well as 50,000 people from the public.

The Caribbean poets participated in public readings, with specialised interpretation, professional meetings, talks on their literary styles, and shared with the audience their life stories and the main challenges they must overcome as creators from the Caribbean so their works may have a greater outreach.

Featuring poetry as a reflection of the region’s cultural richness and diversity, the literary event presented the Caribbean as “guest of honour region” for the first time through the work of its emerging poets, selected from among 256 candidates through an open call for applications.

This initiative resulted from a collaboration between the UNESCO Transcultura programme and the Centre for Information, Research, Creation and Artistic, Literary, Scientific and Technical Studies (CIRCÉ), which organizes the Poetry Market, aimed at promoting access to new markets for young creators from the Caribbean.

For full article, see https://www.unesco.org/en/articles/ten-young-poets-caribbean-showcased-their-work-paris-poetry-market