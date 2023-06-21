Andrea Chung: “if they put an iron circle around your neck I will bite it away”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Andrea Chung’s “if they put an iron circle around your neck I will bite it away” is on view through October 1, 2023, at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), located at 608 New York Avenue, Sheboygan, Wisconsin. As we see in the photo below, the artist is a “proud daughter of immigrants”—her parents are from Trinidadian and Jamaican/Chinese backgrounds.

Description: In a new multiroom installation, artist Andrea Chung confronts the legacy and trauma of slavery from the perspective of an Afrofuturist utopia.

For this work, Chung activates the possibility of a new world, a “Black Atlantis” called Drexciya, to subvert the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade. Drexciya is an underwater world populated by the amphibious offspring of women thrown from slave ships during the Middle Passage. It was conceived by the eponymous and enigmatic electronic music duo active in Detroit in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Chung’s installation is a meditation on the laws of Black physics. It highlights the ways Black people relate and respond to time and space in order to navigate a world full of dangerous and harmful systems. Within her evocation of this watery realm we can inhabit imagined pasts, presents, and futures to craft alternative realities forged by liberation, adaptation, resilience, defiance, and survival.

Andrea Chung earned a BFA from Parsons School of Design and an MFA from Maryland Institute College of Art. Her work has been exhibited at Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, University of California, Davis; Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego; J. Paul Getty Center, Los Angeles; Cleveland Museum of Art; Hyde Park Art Center, Chicago, Illinois; Pérez Art Museum Miami; and Museum of the African Diaspora, San Francisco.

She has been a resident artist at the Joan Mitchell Center McColl Center for Visual Arts, Headlands Center for the Arts, and Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. In 2018, she participated in the John Michael Kohler Center Arts/Industry residency program. Chung lives and works in San Diego, California.

For more information and artwork, see https://www.jmkac.org/exhibition/andrea-chung-if-they-put-an-iron-circle-around-your-neck-i-will-bite-it-away

[Shown above: Andrea Chung, untitled, 2022; resin.]

