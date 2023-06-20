The full title of this article by Susan Ellis (St. Thomas Source) is “Landmarks Society Members Want Information on Whim Museum but Leaders Unresponsive.” Ellis reports on the state of the historical Whim Museum, whose greathouse, three mills, outbuildings, and antique machinery could become a symbol of the emancipation, persistence, and trajectory of enslaved peoples in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

It has been more than a year since the Source responded to readers who were concerned that Whim Museum has not been touched since the damage of the 2017 hurricanes, and not much, if anything, seems to have changed since then. Indeed, the St. Croix Landmarks Society administrator and trustees remain silent and unresponsive to its members. A group, Save Whim Museum, has written a letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach and directors of V.I. Property and Procurement and the Office of Disaster Recovery, asking them to intercede.

The Source received a letter from a Landmark member, talked to the writer and around a dozen other members who all expressed dissatisfaction with the board of trustees and leadership of the non-profit organization.

The Save Whim Museum group continues to ask for the reports required of all 501c3 organizations, especially financial documents. They want to know the status of Whim Museum and other buildings on the 11-acre historic estate, and when they will be repaired. They also complained about a membership meeting in May that failed — the only attempt at such a meeting in three years, they said.

UVI professor Olasee Davis, a well-respected historian and ecologist, told the Source it is important to repair the museum as soon as possible for several reasons. The longer it remains in its present condition, the faster it will deteriorate and the more money SCLS will lose, he pointed out. Davis recommended a mediator, such as Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett or Roach, deal with those involved.

“The government has the responsibility. People should hold the government responsible,” he said. “Instead of moving forward, they’re moving backwards.”

Other complaints and questions from SCLS members were based on 990 tax forms found online but not shared or explained by the executive director or trustees. There are also questions whether the non-profit has maintained its tax-exempt status since no 990s for 2019, 2020, and 2021 were found on the propublica.org website. Without the non-profit designation, donations are not tax-exempt. The trustee who agreed to speak with the Source said the 501c3 status is active and the 990s had been filed but maybe were not recorded. [. . .]

Other concerns of the members include:

What happened to the $1,217,226 in assets reported in 2007 that dwindled to $18,107 in 2018, according to tax filings? Were these funds endowment/permanently restricted and were they re-classified as unrestricted, and by whom?

Based on the amount of damage that still has not been mitigated, the members want to know how the Whim structures were secured before the 2017 hurricanes. Where were the collections and furniture stored during the storms?

“I’ve made promises to donors, furniture worth tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to the collection. I feel responsible for it,” Michael Connors, a SCLS life member, said.

Has Whim been secured to prevent further deterioration? Save Whim said no accounting of the assets has been disseminated to members. The property includes the Whim Greathouse, three mills and outbuildings. “The biggest waste of all is the Great House. It has needed a roof since 2014,” Maressa Fanelli, a longtime member, said.

Having received no financial documents for years, the members also asked who approved salary increases for the executive director from $40,000 in 2009 to $57,0000 in 2016 and 75,000 in 2017, as reported on the 990 tax records.

The annual meeting attempted in May was canceled after members waited for 90 minutes because of a lack of a quorum of 30 members. Fanelli reported only six of 15 trustees attended. Some members were not sent a link to join the Zoom meeting, so other members shared links. When that was discovered, the members were not allowed to identify themselves, nor were some let into the meeting, they said. Before the meeting, an agenda, reports and financial documents should have been sent to members, as required by the bylaws. No documents were provided during the Zoom meeting, those interviewed by the Source said.

Patty Meyer is a new resident of St. Croix and a new Landmarks member. She participated in the Zoom meeting but had several questions afterward. She asked if the Landmark’s mission changed or if it was still to preserve Whim. She wanted to know what was happening since no reports were given and also wondered when the meeting would be rescheduled. [. . .]

[Photo above by Michael Connors: The south side of the Whim Museum with a deteriorating roof.]