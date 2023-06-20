Noelani Kirschner (ShareAmerica/US DoS) shared a photo gallery featuring five Caribbean artists. She chose Firelei Báez (1981, Dominican Republic); the late Cuban-American artist raised in Puerto Rico, Felix Gonzalez-Torres (1957–1996); Ana Mendieta (1948–1985), Cuban; Nari Ward (1963, Jamaica); and Haitian-American artist Didier William (1983). [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Kirschner writes: “Caribbean American artists offer myriad traditions to U.S. art lovers. ‘There is no single Caribbean American identity,’ President Biden said in a proclamation, referring to the roughly 8 million Caribbean Americans living in the United States today. ‘The mix of cultures, languages, and religions alive across the United States and the islands reflects the diversity of spirit that defines the American story.’

Here are images of art by five Caribbean American artists who work in an array of mediums as they address issues from colonialism within the Afro Caribbean diaspora to climate change.”

See https://share.america.gov/5-groundbreaking-caribbean-american-artists for full article.

[Shown above: Báez’s installation, titled “roots when they are young and most tender” from 2018 includes two paintings, hand-painted papier-mâché sculptures, hand-painted tarp, chicken wire and foliage. (Courtesy of the artist and James Cohan, New York)]