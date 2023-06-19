The Jamaica Gleaner reports on the Liguanea Art Festival, taking place between June 25, 2023 (9:00am – 6:00pm) at Liguanea Plaza, St. Andrew, Jamaica. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Liguanea Art Festival, one of the longest-running art festivals in the Caribbean, is set to take place on Sunday June 25, at Liguanea Plaza, St Andrew. The event has risen in attendance and has local and international recognition to become one of the most prestigious art festivals of its kind in the Caribbean and is known as the “Artbeat of Jamaica”.

The 14th staging presents an incredible line-up of approximately 70 featured artists. They include top local artists, who are recognised regionally and internationally, as well as emerging artists, all of whom will exhibit and have on sale their original and creative artwork and display their techniques in an array of art media, painting, sculpture, jewellery, ceramics, photography and live portraits.

Festival directors, June and Tony Wong, are very proud of the partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), which has officially endorsed the event.

“We are extremely excited that JTB are onboard again this year and welcome the support to promote Liguanea Art Festival as a product of Brand Jamaica,” said June Wong. [. . .]

[Above: Ann Davis views a piece by Joshua Solas at the 2014 Liguanea Art Festival.]

For full article, see https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entertainment/20230612/liguanea-art-festival-returns



Jamaica Observer, June 11, 2023

https://www.jamaicaobserver.com/entertainment/liguanea-art-festival-is-back-june-25



14th Liguanea Art Festival

June 25, 2023, 9am – 6pm

Liguanea Plaza, St Andrew

https://www.liguaneaartfestival.com

https://www.facebook.com/liguaneaart

https://www.instagram.com/liguaneaartfestival