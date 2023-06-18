Dutch royals pocketed €1bn from conquest and slavery

King Willem-Alexander set to apologise for historic trade that funded country’s ‘golden age’

A report by Bruno Waterfield for The Times of London.

The Dutch king is expected to apologise for slavery and colonialism as official research shows that the royal House of Orange earned the equivalent of €1 billion in today’s money from the trade and colonial military conquest.

The Princes of Orange, including William III who was also the king of England, played an important role in establishing a policy of robbery, exploitation, slavery and forced labour in Asia and the Caribbean.

Willem-Alexander, the present king, will make a formal apology on Keti Koti, also known as Emancipation Day, the annual Dutch commemoration that will mark the 150th anniversary of the end of slavery on July 1.

The new study, “State and Slavery”, was commissioned by the government and presented to MPs last week.

Hanke Bruins Slot, the home affairs minister, said the findings presented a “confrontational and very painful picture” of the early Dutch state’s deep involvement in an “unprecedented scale of slave trade and slavery”. She added: “This story should have been told earlier.”

The study comes after King Charles announced in April that Buckingham Palace was co-operating with a study exploring royal links to the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries. The Princes of Orange established constitutional monarchy in Britain in the Glorious Revolution of 1688.

The Netherlands was one of the last countries to abolish colonial slavery in 1863 after wealth from colonies fuelled the Dutch “golden age”. Colonialism and slavery put Amsterdam at the heart of a global economic system, leading to the creation of the first modern stock exchange and multinational corporation, the Dutch East India Company (VOC). Last year the Dutch government apologised over slavery.

Esther Captain, a historian who worked on the study, said the clear linkage of the state and royal house to colonialism in the Dutch East Indies, Suriname and the Caribbean islands warranted national soul-searching.

“This shows it might be time to pluck up courage and to see if we can revise that self-image of the Netherlands as a tolerant, democratic trading nation,” she told the NPO Radio 1 broadcaster.

The research implicates William III, who ruled England, Ireland and Scotland from 1689 until his death in 1702, and his descendants in establishing the military and commercial basis for colonial slavery.

As “stadtholder”, the Princes of Orange oversaw the Dutch legislature, then known as the “states general”, and commanded the army, playing a key role in setting up the companies behind slavery, the VOC and the West India Company.

“The backing of the states general and the power policy of the stadtholder made the aggressive overseas trade policy possible,” Raymund Schutz, one of the historians who worked on the report told the newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

Schutz estimates that William III, and his successors “earned 3.04 million guilders in colonial profits” including money from the opium trade. “By current values, that would be €545 million,” said Schutz. In addition the princes earned €502 million from their military role in the conquest and suppression in Asia and the Caribbean.

Last year the Dutch “Quote 500” rich list put the Orange-Nassau royal house as worth €1.2 billion.