Cristina Fumagalli’s Derek Walcott’s Painters: A Life in Pictures

From the publisher:

Bringing together local, Atlantic and global dimensions and putting in dialogue and contextualising Walcott’s work with the works of specific artists, it retraces Walcott’s unique, empowering, but utterly neglected ‘art history’

Brings to the fore the importance and reverberations of interdisciplinary dialogues in the Atlantic world and in decolonising discourses and processes

Sheds new light on the ways in which Walcott conjugated his engagement with the European, North/South American and African American traditions, envisaged their relationship with Caribbean culture and redefined the role he believed the latter should and could play on an Atlantic and global scale

Is mindful of Walcott’s attention to painting techniques but, most importantly, foregrounds his keen interest in the multiple “narratives” that the visual works he was confronting not only explicitly revealed but also implicitly suggested

Highlights the attention Walcott paid to the circumstances and ‘locations’ of his encounters with the works in question (i.e. local settings, metropolitan museums and artbooks).

Walcott’s lifelong concern with painting and painters deeply inflected his aesthetics and politics. Walcott’s interventions on the relationship between Caribbean and colonial history have been thoroughly scrutinised, but, arguably, Walcott was also keen to address and (re)write an art history “of which,” paraphrasing a line from Omeros, the Caribbean “too” was/is “capable”. Contextualising and putting in conversation Walcott’s published and unpublished writings (poems, plays, essays, journalism) and his drawings or paintings (privately owned and publicly disseminated) with specific artists from the Caribbean, Europe, South and North America, Derek Walcott’s Painters recalibrates and sharpens our understanding of Walcott’s articulation of his own politics and poetics and of the Caribbean’s contributions to Atlantic and global culture.

Reviews

Fumagalli explores in dazzling detail the extraordinary range of Walcott’s connection to the world of painting and artistic creation, offering, in the process, a clear path to understanding the roots of his poetic creativity. In this inspired, painstakingly researched and persuasively argued study of the centrality of painting and the visual arts in Walcott’s life and work, Fumagalli draws on her deep knowledge and understanding of his poetry and his life to unveil before us how profoundly his poetic eloquence grew out of a sustained, lifelong dialogue with paintings and painters.– Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert, Vassar College

An always illuminating, and often brilliant, examination of Walcott’s relationship with both art and artists. Fumagalli enables us to recognize Walcott’s genius writ large on a broader canvas.– Caryl Phillips, Yale University

Fumagalli studies Walcott’s literature and painting – tracing his interests in Caribbean, European and American art and their contribution to his ‘verbal, visual’ explorations. An encyclopedic achievement.– John Robert Lee, Saint Lucian writer