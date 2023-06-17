Sun, Sea and Books Make This Festival an Enticing Destination

Anderson Tepper (The New York Times) writes, “Among the host of literary gatherings that have sprung up in the last 20 years, Calabash in Jamaica brings the party off the page.” Read the full article, with spectacular photos by Hiroko Masuike, at The New York Times.

The sun is shining, the waves are lapping against the shore, and the crowds are filing into a giant tent for the first sessions of the day at the Calabash International Literary Festival, on Jamaica’s low-key southern coast.

It’s Saturday morning, and a wonder that people are awake at all — many, including writers, were up until the wee hours at the reggae concert next door, which capped the opening night’s literary programs. Private tents dot the beach behind the stage, where some festivalgoers have slept.

Jamaica’s poet laureate, Olive Senior, stops to embrace old friends at the entrance to the grounds, making plans to catch up soon. Meanwhile, busloads arrive from the capital and other points across the island.

By 10 a.m. more than a thousand people have filled the seats, gazing out at what might be the world’s most breathtaking stage, framed by ocean and blue sky. Margaret Busby, the trailblazing British publisher, begins with a discussion of her anthology “New Daughters of Africa,” followed by a conversation featuring the regal dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson, who, at 70, has just released “Time Come,” collecting a half-century of his commentary on culture and politics.

When Johnson suggests this book might be his swan song and that he’s ready to “fade into oblivion,” the audience lets out a piercing cry of “Noooooooo” in unison.

At Calabash, the combination of sun, sea and literature proves a heady, intoxicating mix — part literary party and part revival meeting. Founded in 2001, Calabash helped usher in a new wave of international literary festivals, but it spent the pandemic on hiatus — how can you replicate this virtually? — so in late May audiences appeared especially eager to return.

“I’ve been to literary festivals all over the world, and none of them has the allure of Calabash,” said Johnson after his appearance. “Something happens here that happens no place else,” echoed Paul Holdengräber, a writer and literary podcaster whose conversations with leading authors have been a fixture on the Calabash stage. “And that’s due to the incredible soul of the place.”

Johnson, who first came to Calabash in 2003, found the experience “addictive” and has been returning ever since. It’s been a place to rendezvous with writer-friends such as Amiri Baraka and Ngugi wa Thiong’o, while watching the festival’s reach expand. “They’ve nurtured new talent, provided a platform for local and regional artists,” he added, “and made a huge contribution to literary tourism.”

Over the past two decades, in fact, literary destination festivals have proliferated around the world — from Bali to Brazil, New York to Nigeria — each with its own locally-rooted identity and formula for propelling emerging authors onto the world stage. [. . .]

Kwame Dawes and Justine Henzell, the co-founders of Calabash (with Colin Channer), said they originally saw the festival as a way to create a “brand” that could encompass the local writing workshops geared to help writers navigate the challenges of publishing. By their second year, the idea had caught fire and word of Calabash spread.

Their aim: To create an authenticating pipeline for Jamaican writers along the lines of what brought local musicians international attention.

“Why is it that reggae achieved global status, but very little else did?” Dawes said. “How does it develop talent? So we looked at the studio system and our workshops were predicated on that.”

“The festival was for a long time a glimpse at this world I didn’t think I could have,” James said. “As a burgeoning queer person, the idea that queer writers could go up onstage and not feel like they were going to be burned to death, and being around people who I always wanted to be — looking out at Michael Ondaatje and bell hooks and so on — was for me this sort of three-day escape from myself, from the reality of the Jamaica I was living in.”

The Trinidadian writer Kevin Jared Hosein — at Calabash for the first time — is himself a product of the Bocas writing workshops, where he said he felt “galvanized” to pursue a writing career without having to leave his country, as earlier generations had. Moved “to do something different,” he chose to read an especially hallucinatory scene from his international debut, “Hungry Ghosts.” Inspired by Treasure Beach’s magical setting, he threw himself into the event as if possessed.

The weekend went by in a blur of impassioned readings, thumping bass lines, and scents carried on the ocean breeze: a full sensory explosion. Audience members mingled and communed with authors on relatively equal footing, unfazed by a literary celebrity (Padma Lakshmi) or even a celebrity celebrity (Angelina Jolie, who showed up to celebrate her daughter Shiloh’s 17th birthday). [. . .]

For full article and photos, see https://www.nytimes.com/2023/06/08/books/literary-festivals-calabash-jamaica.html

[Shown above; Johnson with a copy of his book, which he said may be his last. Credit: Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times.]