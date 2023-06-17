New Issue: JWIL (31: 2)

Congratulations to the editorial team and guest editors Carol Bailey and Stephanie McKenzie on the publication of the latest issue of the Journal of West Indian Literature. This special issue honors and engages with the work of influential Jamaican writer, Pamela Mordecai. The cover, designed by Ayrïd Chandler, features magnificent work by Trinidadian artist Bianca Peake.

Description: The diversity of contributions in this JWIL special issue on Pamela Mordecai mirrors the diversity of Mordecai’s work. Poet, short-story writer, novelist, editor, publisher, Mordecai is met with a range of critical engagements here by contributors fierce in their convictions that her position as a trailblazer in the field of Caribbean literature needs more recognition and that her work deserves more critical attention.

In addition to an interview with Mordecai on her work as a publisher, reviews of her recent collection, A Fierce Green Place, and reflections by the book’s copy editor, the issue includes an article by Elaine Savory on Mordecai’s innovative engagement with gender and the environment in the arc of her poetic production; reflections on being influenced by Mordecai from her daughter, Rachel Mordecai, and from Opal Palmer Adisa; Lissa Paul’s examination of Mordecai’s poetry for children; Simone A. James Alexander’s laying out of Mordecai’s radical sensibilities in her feminist poetry; and Curmiah Lisette’s creative response to Mordecai’s work.

The book review section of the issue offers Keja Valens’ reading of Alison Donnell’s Creolized Sexualities: Undoing Heteronormativity in the Literary Imagination of the Anglo-Caribbean. Our cover features the beautiful work of Trinidadian artist, Bianca Peake. Her 2022 painting, WackerWoman, is evocative of the many complex facets of Caribbean womanhood deployed by Mordecai in her life and writing. We hope this issue will help draw fresh attention to this influential figure in Caribbean letters.

For more information, see www.jwilonline.org