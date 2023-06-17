Caribbean Conjunctures: The CSA Journal (1: 1 & 2)

The first two numbers of Caribbean Conjunctures: The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) Journal—published in one inaugural issue and centering on the overarching theme “The COVID 19 Epidemic: The Caribbean Charting a Response Strategy”—were announced to a joyful and receptive crowd at this year’s CSA conference in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. Here are excerpts from Editor-in-Chief Opal Palmer-Adisa’s note, “Walking in Our Shoes,” followed by a brief description of the journal. Dr. Palmer-Adisa writes.

[. . .] Aptly, the theme of this inaugural issue focuses on the pandemic and our responses, presenting us with various vantage points from which to evaluate its impact on our societies. But the journal rightly opens with “Reflecting on the Future of the Caribbean Studies Association with Lenses from the Past (by five CSA Past Presidents).” This serves as historical memory and, particularly for our newer members and emerging scholars, this reflection by five past presidents contextualizes the journey of this organization. [. . .] We move to Guyana’s prison system, then pause to analyze climate change, confinement in Martinique, and how COVID pivoted musical festivals in the Caribbean. We end with a historical perspective of vaccination in Curaçao.

[. . .] Next in the journal are 10 book reviews and, continuing the theme, most offer some insight into the pandemic. The first English book review links the Caribbean with Latin America: Going Viral: COVID-19 and the Accelerated Transformation of Jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean. From the Spanish Caribbean, we have The World after Coronavirus and, from the Dutch region, in Papiamento, we have The Mysterious Virus. The final section of the journal invites us to view some exhibitions to discern how visual artists are conducting scholarship and helping us to process the complexities of Caribbean reality.

The past presidents’ reminiscence opens the door for the nine scholarly essays that take us to Grenada to observe how the rural workers are dealing with food during the pandemic; then, we move to Haiti to explore the vulnerability of Haitian women under the pandemic. From there, we skip to the Eastern Caribbean to examine migration, then onto St Lucia to take note of how Rastafarians there are responding to the pandemic.

Caribbean Conjunctures reflects the whole region, bringing scholars in all disciplines and artists to engage each other while promoting the multilingual, something we endeavor to do in every issue to continue to forge bridges for Caribbean unification. Caribbean Conjunctures promises to present new scholarship that has been refereed and has met all the rigorous standards of excellence and truth-telling. It will always strive to be a place that welcomes and houses multiple perspectives and strong and emerging voices. It offers itself as that place where our Caribbean scholars can find each other and ground with one another as Walter Rodney spoke about, sharing the knowledge so we can educate and support one another in our development to enrich the socio-economic lives of our people.

Description: Caribbean Conjunctures: The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) Journal aims to promote the field of Caribbean Studies from multilingual, multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary, and multicultural perspectives. It seeks to disseminate the works of scholars and practitioners that reflect the Greater Caribbean region—including Central America and the Caribbean coasts of Mexico and South America and extending to Northeast Brazil. The journal seeks to collaborate and support research and analysis which document the importance of the Caribbean’s connection to the African continent and to the Caribbean people throughout the Diaspora, especially in United States, Canada, and Europe.

The journal publishes research articles, book reviews, reviews of visual art exhibitions, and scholarly commentaries—after a double-blind peer review for research articles and a single-blind process in the case of the rest. Submissions are welcome from the Humanities, the Social Sciences, and the Visual & Performing Arts in five languages—Papiamento, Dutch, French, Spanish, and English (both US and UK English). The CSA journal is leveraging the longstanding trajectory of the association as a premier annual convergence point for the global Caribbean Studies community of scholars. It is tapping into the association’s significant body of knowledge producers and intends to be a permanent repository of scholarship.

Editor-in-Chief: ADISA, Opal Palmer / Independent Scholar, JAMAICA

Managing Editor: DESIMONI, Victoria / Loyola University Chicago

Inaugural Issue Managing Editor and Current Management Consultant: LAUREANO-ORTIZ, Raymond / Centro de Estudios Avanzados de Puerto Rico y el Caribe, PUERTO RICO

Guest Editor – Second Issue: JULES, tavis d. / Loyola University Chicago.

