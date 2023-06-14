Beta-Local presents “Utopías caribeñas [Caribbean Utopias]”—a forum featuring Lena Burgos-Lafuente, Khalila Chaar-Pérez, and Katerina González-Seligmann. (Beta-Local is located at 40 José Celso Barbosa Street, San Juan, Puerto Rico.)

Description (by Beta-Local): In a century marked by the explosion of crises, the utopian imagination that spearheaded many of the previous struggles against the colonial order, patriarchy, and racial capitalism seems to have been relegated to the dumpster of history, especially in the Caribbean. This mini forum intends to dust off the archive of utopian writing in the Caribbean to explore how its aesthetic and political fugas built not only a colonial criticism but also a set of decolonizing feelings, spaces, and communities within and beyond the region.