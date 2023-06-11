Nike Air Max 1 “Puerto Rico” (Inspired by Popular Flavors of Piragua)

The title of this article by Michael Le (Sneaker News) is “The Nike Air Max 1 ‘Puerto Rico’ is Inspired by Popular Flavors of Piragua.”

Nike has been crafting tributes to Puerto Rico for more than a decade now. And while they’ve run into some issues in the past — with a few releases being cancelled altogether — their plans for 2023 look like they’ll go off without a hitch.

This year, the Swoosh is celebrating Puerto Rico with not just one but two colorful renditions of the Air Max 1. Both, despite sitting on opposite ends of the same tonal spectrum, are inspired by a staple frozen treat: piragua. From coco to piña, many of the dessert’s most popular flavors are represented via the shoes’ tongue labels, personified with legs, arms, and their very own set of Air Max 1s.

The two colorways themselves — “Blue Gale” and “Orange Frost” — are equally as bold, with said warm and cool tones applied throughout the leather and suede panels in varying shades. And though different in their respective palettes, the pairs share many of the same details. In addition to the “Puerto Rico” embroidery along their heels, both feature oversized jewel Swooshes, a heather textile base, and metallic dubraes stamped with another instance of the territory’s name.

Packaged in shoeboxes that fit the release’s themes, the two upcoming “Puerto Rico” Air Max 1s are expected to release sometime in June. As we await a more solid date, enjoy a closer look at the colorways ahead.

For original article, see https://sneakernews.com/2023/05/18/nike-air-max-1-puerto-rico-2023-release-date/

Also see https://eladoquintimes.com/2023/06/05/nike-rinde-homenaje-a-puerto-rico-con-tenis-inspirada-en-la-piragua/