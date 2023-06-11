Latin American artists reinvent their histories

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] “Our critic says ‘Chosen Memories’ at MoMA is one of the most stirring recent collection shows. The theme of change and instability is a binding thread.” Holland Cotter for The New York Times:

The land of the brave and home of the free has always been bearish about borders, about who gets in, who stays out. Politically we’re feeling that tension hugely now. And it’s always been evident culturally in, for example, the kind of art our museums have brought through the door.

The Museum of Modern Art’s long but sporadic pattern of collecting 20th century Latin American art offers a constructive gauge. Early in it favored art that it seemed to view as a species of exotica: folkloric, surreal, evidence that south of the border was wild, barely-modern terrain.

After World War II, with cultural exchange increasingly used as a diplomatic tool, MoMA wanted further engagement with new Latin American art, but now art of a kind that looked to be made by “people like us” — that is, work that appeared to carry clear evidence of European DNA, like geometric abstraction.

Then, in the 1970s came the global recession. Art markets went bust. And in the confusion, walls began to come down as the permission-giving shake-up called multiculturalism — pro-diversity, anti-essentialist — arrived.

More and more, as that initiating episode of what is sometimes called postmodernism recedes into history, it looks to be one of 20th century art’s finest, most germinative hours. MoMA has taken a long time — decades — to get on board with this, but is well along to judge by “Chosen Memories: Contemporary Latin American Art from the Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Gift and Beyond,” one of the most stirring museum collection shows I’ve seen in New York in a while.

In the 1970s Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, a native of Venezuela and a longtime MoMA trustee, was already interested in Latin American art over a broad spectrum: Indigenous art; 19th-century work made by Europeans traveling there; hybrid colonial artifacts; and modernist painting and sculpture. In 2016, she gave the museum more than 100 modernist works, and there was a show. But already by then she had turned her attention to new art and in 2019 there was an even larger gift, this one of contemporary work, including photography and video. [. . .]

What’s taken seriously is something that most mainstream Western art doesn’t know what to do with anymore, but which multiculturism notably respected: spirituality. In a 2020 painting by the Dominican-born artist Firelei Báez, a powerful Afro-Caribbean female deity dances across and dominates a 16th-century European map of the Atlantic Ocean.

And in pencil drawings, the Colombian-Korean artist Gala Porras-Kim documents hundreds of textile fragment left, centuries ago, as temple offerings to the Mayan rain god and now preserved in an ethnological museum at Harvard University. Included in the show is a letter the artist wrote to the museum’s director asking her to release the offerings from their archival prison and permit them to turn to dust as their givers intended. Their perishability, she argues, is what made them powerful. [. . .]

In a 1989 photograph titled “The Two Fridas,” the Chilean gay activists Francisco Casas Silva and Pedro Mardones Lemebel (1952-2015) pose, bare-chested and skirted, their bodies connected by IV tubing, in an AIDS-era riff on Kahlo’s famed double self-portrait.

Their picture can be read as a tribute to partnership, artistic, or affectional, or both. So can a jaunty little sculpture assembled from a music stand, a pair of garden shears, and a single rose, dedicated to a friend — a lover? — by the elusive Venezuelan polymath Claudio Perna (1938-1997). [. . .]

