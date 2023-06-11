Jeannette Ehlers performs “Cast on Water” (Close Encounters)

Sorry to have learned about this after the performance, but here’s hoping that there will be more performances in the new future. The Den Frie Centre of Contemporary Art and Dansehallerne opened the doors to the fifth edition of Close Encounters on June 6-10, 2023. This edition of Close Encounters was curated by choreographer and dancer Julienne Doko (FR/CAR/DK).

“The experience is entitled Embodied Journeys – a choreographic exhibition that brings together performers, visual artists, and dancers in a presentation of reflections on internal and external views of the black body.”

As part of this program, Danish-Trinidadian artist Jeannette Ehlers performed “CAST ON WATER: Eulogies to Sisterhood Across the African Diaspora” (with choreography by S.W.)

For more information, see https://dansehallerne.dk/en/archive/embodied-journeys/