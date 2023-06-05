Our Windrush generation is ‘crucially important’, says King ahead of 75th anniversary

A report from London’s Telegraph.

Charles commissions 10 portraits to commemorate the first arrivals to Britain from the Caribbean in 1948

The King has said he believes it is crucially important to recognise and celebrate the immeasurable difference that Windrush arrivals and their descendants have made ahead of a BBC documentary.

Windrush: Portraits Of A Generation follows a project by Charles, who has commissioned 10 artists from Britain and abroad, to create portraits of those who arrived to the UK from the Caribbean more than 70 years ago.

The 75-minute programme marks the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to a dock in England and is being released on National Windrush Day this month.

King Charles III said: “It is, I believe, crucially important that we should truly see and hear these pioneers who stepped off the Empire Windrush at Tilbury in June 1948 – only a few months before I was born – and those who followed over the decades, to recognise and celebrate the immeasurable difference that they, their children and their grandchildren have made to this country.”

The first wave of hundreds of workers from countries such as Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago arrived in the UK on Jun 22 1948.

The Windrush portraits committee which has as members both Baroness Floella Benjamin, the former children’s television presenter, and Rudolph Walker, the actor best known for his work on Love Thy Neighbour and EastEnders – selected the sitters from across the UK.

The portraits committee is a sub-committee of the Windrush Commemoration Committee, which was commissioned by the Prime Minister to provide advice on how best to create a permanent and fitting tribute to the Windrush generation and their descendants.

The documentary will also focus on stories from the group – who include Sir Geoff Palmer, who is being painted by Derek Fordjour; Laceta Reid, painted by Serge Attukwei Clottey; Jessie Stephens, painted by Sahara Longe; and Carmen Munroe, who is being painted by Sonia Boyce – arriving in Britain and making their lives in the country.

Delisser Bernard, painted by Honor Titus; Alford Gardner, painted by Chloe Cox; Linda Haye, painted by Shannon Bono; Edna Henry, painted by Amy Sherald; and Gilda Oliver, painted by Clifton Powell are also among the sitters.

Directed and produced by Suniti Somaiya, the programme – which is made in partnership with The Open University – also follows the making of the portraits and the artists’ insights into their own unique creative approach.

The 10 portraits will become part of the Royal Collection and commemorate those “gave so much of themselves to rebuild a nation devastated by war”.

The portraits will also go on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Jun 22 to Oct 16.

Windrush: Portraits Of A Pioneering Generation will then be shown at the Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace in London from Nov 10 to Apr 14.

Windrush: Portraits Of A Generation airs on BBC Two on Jun 22.