The best spiced and dark rum to buy this summer

Enlightened drinkers have led the charge, leading to a wealth of tasty new offerings designed to be sipped solo or in spicy rum punches

A report by Jane MacQuitty for The Times of London.

Rum has well and truly thrown off its salty, sea-dog image and is having a bit of a moment. We are the third largest rum market in the world, worth £1.17 billion last year, and it won’t be long before this smoke, spice and candied tropical fruit spirit overtakes whisky here, just as it has done globally, to compete with vodka and gin.

Discerning drinkers who rate provenance and production have led the charge, leading to a wealth of tasty new premium offerings, designed to be sipped solo or in spicy rum punches and zingy daiquiris.

Getting to grips with the rum revolution takes time because there are so many variations, be it white, golden, dark or spiced. It can be produced directly from the fermented juice of crushed sugar cane or from the molasses left over when sugar is removed; it can be distilled in a flavour-enhancing pot still or flavour-minimising continuous still; and it can be aged in numerous woods, from white oak to heavily charred barrels. Although 80 per cent of rum comes from Puerto Rico, it’s also produced elsewhere in the Caribbean, in Latin America, France, England — even India. Jamaica is home to fuller-bodied rums, Guyana to more medium-bodied expressions and Barbados to softer, smokier rums.

My favourite summery rum punch is an easy-peasy Caribbean Constance: muddle the juice from two fresh limes in a large tumbler with one coffeespoon of honey until melted, add ice cubes and a measure each of dark rum and golden rum and give it all a good stir before topping with freshly grated nutmeg.

Spiced rums are my other choice for summer, sipped straight over ice. Lidl’s Liberté (see below), made from Trinidadian and Dominican rums, is the budget golden spiced rum to nab. Or try our own Lugger Spiced Rum, a wonderfully dark and stormy, clove and nutmeg-spiked treat from the Lyme Bay Winery in Devon (therum.company, £35.99). If it’s a lighter, more citrus- spiced treat you want, try a Caribbean-born, Manchester-made Arlu rum. My favourite is their delicious apricot, blood orange and sweet tropical fruited Arlu Blood Orange Spiced Rum (masterofmalt.com, £22.95 for 50cl).

For those after an unspiced rum, Mount Gay from Barbados gets my vote, and its Black Barrel Double Cask — aged in American whiskey and charred bourbon barrels — is full of rich, warming, gingerbread joy (Waitrose, £40). Even finer is Jamaica’s Appleton Estate 15 Year Old Black River Casks (thewhiskyexchange.com, £66.95), a wonderful, punchy, spiced golden raisin and toasted hazelnut wallop that is worth every penny.

Liberté Golden Spiced Rum, France, 40 per cent

Lidl, £15.49

Ridiculously cheap and ridiculously tasty. A light, candied tropical peel-stashed golden rum

with marzipan notes.

Distilled Spiced Rum, Guyana, 40 per cent

Marks & Spencer, £18

M&S’s new Distilled spirit range is the bees knees, including this ginger, cinnamon and sweet vanilla pod rum.

Havana Club Añejo 7 Anos Dark Rum, Cuba, 40 per cent

Sainsbury’s, £21 down from £27 until Sunday

Seductive, black raisin-spiced dark rum, matured in ex-bourbon barrels.

Diplomático Reserva Exclusiva, Venezuela, 40 per cent

Waitrose, £39.95

My favourite sipping rum, with caramelised brown sugar, candied orange peel and guava.