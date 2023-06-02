Jamaican Poet Evan Jones Dead at 95

An obituary from The Times of London.

Self-mocking Jamaican poet, playwright and screenwriter who was best known for King and Country, but refused to be pigeon-holed

An essentially reserved man, Evan Jones studiously avoided the spotlight. In his professional life as a poet, playwright and screenwriter, he preferred to be judged by the quality of his work rather than his ability to network. When he did have moments in the limelight, he liked to send up the experience by telling self-mocking stories.

So with regard to his film King and Country — about a First World War soldier awaiting execution for cowardice, starring Dirk Bogarde and Tom Courtenay, and nominated in 1965 for a string of Baftas — Jones would remember how they had been put on a table at the front of the auditorium at the award ceremony, only to sit becalmed in their seats as those from further back came up on stage to claim all the honours.

And after his flight home from Los Angeles, where he had been working, encountered such severe turbulence that he feared for his life, he joked that if the aircraft that was carrying both him and Tom Stoppard (they were on nodding terms) had crashed, the headlines the next day would be full of Stoppard and only mention in passing in the final sentence: “A Jamaican writer also died.”

In Jamaica, where he was born, he was best known for his poem, The Song of the Banana Man. First broadcast on the BBC World Service’s Caribbean Voices in 1952 when he was still a student at Oxford, it was radical at the time because it blended Jamaican patois into the rhythm of the English canon and remains part of the school curriculum in Jamaica as a beloved expression of national pride and identity.

So much so, that whenever its first lines are quoted in public on the island — “Touris, white man, wipin his face,/ Met me in Golden Grove market place”, the rest of the room will quickly join to complete the first verse. “He looked at m’ol’ clothes brown wid stain,/ An soaked right through wid de Portlan rain,/ He cas his eye, turn up his nose,/ He says, ‘You’re a beggar man, I suppose?’ ”

Though he retained his Jamaican accent all his long life, and returned regularly, building himself a home by the sea there in the 1970s that he named Capricorn, Jones spent most of his adult life in Britain and, occasionally, in the US (from whence his Iowa Quaker missionary mother hailed). In these adopted homelands, his name is associated with something else altogether: his pioneering writing for theatre and television and an impressive list of screenplays for big, commercial films that stretch through the decades from 1957 until the 1990s.

Despite being no party animal, for much of the 1960s Jones was much in fashion, the go-to film-writer who seemed to have a big new film coming out most years. They spanned a range of genres: thriller (Eva in 1962); sci-fi (The Damned, 1963); war (King and Country, 1964); comedy (Modesty Blaise, 1966); and spy caper (Funeral in Berlin, 1966). None carried any particular echo of his own experiences, but Two Gentlemen Sharing (1969) did. A ground-breaking British drama starring Robin Phillips and Hal Frederick, it was about an upper-class white Englishman confronting his prejudices when he ended up sharing a flat with an Oxford-educated black Jamaican. In Britain it was given an X certificate because the censors feared it would incite race riots, but it was shown at the Venice Film Festival and was celebrated in France and the US. It has only in recent years re-emerged as a cult classic with showings at the British Film Institute.

Alongside his more commercial work there was a strong campaigning thread running through Evans’s other projects. His first television success, The Widows of Jaffa (1957), was based on his time in the Gaza Strip post university, working in refugee camps. In 1975 he appeared in front of the camera to introduce his own six-part BBC drama-documentary series, The Fight Against Slavery, which won the Martin Luther King Award the following year.

His film King and Country was nominated for a string of Baftas in 1965

Evan Gordon Newton Jones was born at the end of 1927, one of seven children of Gladys Smith and Fred M Jones, a prosperous self-made farmer of sugar cane and bananas who was of mixed parentage. Mr Fred M, as he was known, refused to allow the snobbery of colonial Jamaica to hold him back, joining the elite yacht club and owning the island’s first Rolls-Royce.

The family home, Stone Haven, at Portland was, Jones wrote in 1999, a kind of Garden of Eden “before the flaming sword”. He and his siblings — one older brother Kenneth went on to be a cabinet minister in Jamaica’s first post-independence government — all had horses named after Greek gods which they would race on the nearby beach. He recalled his mother with a hymn book always in her hand as she headed for church and his father reciting poetry “on the back of a mule”.

If he inherited his mother’s energy and work ethic, he did not embrace her religion. As teenagers he and a cousin got into trouble for laying bets on who would speak first in Quaker meetings. Gambling was abhorrent to the Society of Friends. Jones became an atheist.

His father gave his son a first-class education: secondary school at Munro College in St Elizabeth on Jamaica, founded in 1856 on the English public school model; a first degree in liberal arts at Haverford College, a Quaker establishment in Pennsylvania where he excelled in academia and in sport, notably the high jump, earning himself the nickname “the educated toe”; and then reading English at Wadham College, Oxford, where he wrote The Song of the Banana Man to settle an argument with a fellow student from the Caribbean who said a “proper” poem could not be written in a dialect.

The lost negative of his film Wake and Fright was rediscovered and remastered by Martin Scorsese

He had been married while at university in the US to Honora Fergusson, the daughter of his professor. The ceremony took place in the back garden of a friend of her family, J Robert Oppenheimer, “the father of the atomic bomb”, but the marriage ended in divorce seven years later.

His time in America had opened his eyes to other manifestations of racism. When he arrived and went to the station to take a train to Haverford, the platform was divided into areas for “whites” and “coloureds”. It stuck in his memory always. He hadn’t known which to choose and hadn’t wanted to choose either.

In 1956, on his return from Gaza, he made Britain his base. The Widows of Jaffa launched his career as a screenwriter. A Backward Country followed in 1958 for the BBC, examining the experience of the Caribbean diaspora.

Among his close friends was the Irish actor and screenwriter Brian Phelan. The two would regularly play poker in Battersea. At one gathering in 1963, Jones spotted the English actress Joanna Vogel across a crowded room. As they told it subsequently, their eyes met. Jones then almost got into a fight with another man over which of them would drive Vogel home that night, but prevailed. When they arrived at her house, she took her time opening the car’s door handle to give him a chance to overcome his gentlemanly inhibition and ask her for a date. It was the start of a great love affair that lasted until his death.

After the arrival of their daughters Melissa and Sadie in 1965 and 1967, the family lived first in World’s End and then Putney in London, and from 1983 at Twinhoe in the countryside outside Bath, where Jones was able to indulge his lifelong love of horses.

In the 1970s his credits mixed film with television. His screenplay for Wake In Fright, about a young schoolteacher stranded in a menacing town in rural Australia, was nominated for the Palme D’Or at the 1971 Cannes Film Festival.

It also attracted controversy over a hunting scene in which kangaroos were shot and killed. That had an impact on its box office takings and later the master negative was lost. It was rediscovered in a tin on the floor of an editing room in New York, and remastered under the auspices of Martin Scorsese, who was a great admirer of the work. In 2009 it was entered again at Cannes, this time for the Cannes Classic award.

It illustrates the narrow gap between triumph and adversity in the film business. That played out too in Jones’s career. Passion projects he undertook for film versions of the lives of Muhammad Ali, the singer Paul Robeson and Simón Bolívar, the Latin American leader who threw off the Spanish colonial rule, all eventually came to naught when the finances couldn’t be raised.

At one stage, Jones toyed with moving to Los Angeles, but stayed instead in the English countryside. His successes continued well into the 1980s. Escape to Victory (1981) brought together Pelé and Sylvester Stallone in a Second World War drama about a football match between Allied prisoners and German camp guards. Champions (1984) was based on the story of the jockey Bob Champion (played by John Hurt), who came through cancer treatment to win the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti.

When film work dried up in the 1990s, he produced a semi-autobiographical novel, Stone Haven, and continued his daily routine at his writing desk on other projects that were never made. He and his wife eventually moved back to London and were on hand to celebrate the success of their daughters’ books — Sadie’s debut novel, The Outcast, was shortlisted for the 2008 Orange prize — and the arrival of his grandchildren. For the last decade, he lived with dementia. He is survived by his wife and two daughters and their children.

Though one of the first writers of Jamaican descent to make a name for himself at the BBC, Jones always refused to be pigeon-holed. An early passport, he told his daughters, had a space left for a description and the word “swarthy” had been inserted by an official, but Jones only ever saw himself as an outsider, standing back, observing and writing about what he saw.

Evan Jones, poet, playwright and screenwriter, was born on December 29, 1927. He died on April 18, 2023, aged 95