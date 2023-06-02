Film—“Queen Nanny: Legendary Maroon Chieftainess”

Queen Nanny: Legendary Maroon Chieftainess, directed by Jamaica-born Roy T. Anderson, will be aired on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 8:00pm (EDT) on The Africa Channel.

The Africa Channel will celebrate the start of Caribbean-American Heritage Month by showcasing one of the least recognized heroines in history. Her story unfolds in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica. Tune in to Roy T. Anderson’s Queen Nanny: Legendary Maroon Chieftainess on Saturday, June 3rd at 8:00pm (EDT).

The legendary Nanny of the Maroons, Jamaica’s only female National Hero, is generally regarded as the first black female freedom fighter in the Americas – coming before Harriet Tubman, and even Sojourner Truth. This eighteenth-century warrior queen led a band of former enslaved Africans in the mountains of Jamaica to a decisive victory over the mighty British army. Despite all the acclaim, Queen Nanny remains a mystery. Her amazing story will be a mystery no more – thanks to The Africa Channel.

Since its World Premiere at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in New York City on October 19, 2015, Queen Nanny has gone on to screen on four continents, in more than thirty cities to widespread acclaim. Through a special arrangement with the UN’s Remember Slavery Programme, Queen Nanny has been used as a teaching tool globally and featured quite prominently on the African continent.

The Jamaica Gleaner writes:

This landmark one-hour documentary, co-created with another Jamaican, Harcourt Fuller, unearths and examines the legendary and mythical figure that is Queen Nanny of the Maroons, Jamaica’s only national heroine.

[. . .] The film documents the struggle for freedom of the Jamaican Maroons, led by the indomitable Grandy Nanny, portrayed by paramount Maroon chief, Jamaica’s own Gloria ‘Mama G’ Simms. A spiritual leader, skilled in the use of herbs and guerilla warfare tactics, from her mountain stronghold at the source of the Stony River in the Blue Mountains, Nanny directed the warfare that effectively neutralised the vaunted British firepower. Her intriguing story is told through songs, performances, art, poetry, and a series of re-enactments.

Anderson’s second documentary also features interviews with scholars who are experts on Caribbean history, slavery, colonialism, and resistance while exploring the role of Maroon and non-Maroon women in Jamaican history and society today. Maroon women and women from the wider Jamaica society, too, talk about Nanny’s influence and legacy. Such speakers include Professor Verene Shepherd, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Rita Marley, Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, Portia Simpson Miller, US Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, and Una Clarke, former New York City councilwoman.

Shot in Jamaica, Ghana, The United Kingdom, The United States, and elsewhere, over the course of two years, this documentary also serves as a prelude to the dramatic telling of the epic story of this larger-than-life legend. One of the highlights of the film is the documentation of a three-day trek to the rugged hills of Old Nanny Town in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica. [. . .]

Official Website: https://nannythemovie.com

For complete article, see https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20230530/queen-nanny-premieres-american-tv