Carnival: The Sound of a People by Etienne Charles | Presented by PAMM’s Caribbean Cultural Institute (CCI)

PAMM Caribbean Cultural Institute Presents

Carnival: The Sound of a People by Etienne Charles



Thursday, June 22

7pm

Come celebrate National Caribbean Heritage Month at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) with the sights, sounds, and movements of Trinidad and Tobago’s world-famous Carnival celebration!

Organized by trumpeter, percussionist, and composer Etienne Charles, this high-energy spectacle brings the street energy of Trinbagonian Carnival to the stage. Mixing multimedia and traditional carnival characters live with band Creole Soul, Charles’ original compositions are brought to life with ritualistic imagery, grooves, and dances.

Following the performance, meet us on the waterfront terrace as dancers from Miami Carnival join us in the after-performance celebrations and we dance to Caribbean sounds and beats with a live set by Akia Dorsainvil aka DJ Pressure Point.

Miami Carnival has a long-standing tradition of providing a kaleidoscope of Caribbean cultures under one umbrella. This medley of ingredients includes color, energy, pageantry, music, and excitement rooted in Caribbean culture. The Parade of Bands features the colorful costumes of over 20,000 masqueraders and revelers parading and competing for bragging rights.