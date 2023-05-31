The 12th Miami Performance International Festival

Hosted by Edge Zones Center for Contemporary Art, the 12th edition of Miami Performance International Festival ‘23 (M/P ’23) will take place on June 14-17, 2023.

June 14: Virtual Video Performance (6:00 PM -8:00 PM) YouTube & Facebook

June 16: Live Performances (6 PM–11 PM) Edge Zones Center for Contemporary Art, 3317 NW 7th Avenue Circle, Miami, Florida

June 17: Live Performances (1 PM–4 PM), Miami Beach Regional Library 227 22nd Street, Miami Beach, Florida.

Description: The 12th Edition of Miami Performance International Festival ‘23 (M/P ’23), will be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and online film screenings and events. The in-person components of the festival will take place in Miami Beach, FL and at Edge Zones Art Space, Miami, FL. The online components will be hosted through Edge Zones virtual YouTube and Facebook platforms and archived in our Vimeo Channel with most screenings accessible globally. This year we will consider the impacts of social tension and unrest, reflecting on the global unprecedented impacts of climate, war and peace within Western countries, and inequality, food insecurity and prejudice in all levels of society and politics. These situations require a new perspective on global earthly politics, which also implies our policies for performances and festivals.

Building on its reputation as the most important performance festival in South Florida, with its 12th edition M/P’23 has furthered its efforts to broaden public understanding and access to art across Miami. Starting on June 14th- 17, 2023 the festival will open with a one-day virtually streaming program consisting of performance videos and video works. It will culminate with two days of in-person live performances on June 16 and June 17th, 2023, curated with the participation of local Miami, national and international artists at the Miami Beach Library Stage, Miami Beach, FL on May 17th, and at Edge Zones Art Center in Miami on June 16th, 2023.

This festival puts M/P’23 artists at all career stages in critical dialogue with one another and with M/P’23 audiences. Each year, an audience from Miami and the broader US gather to enjoy the varied ways that M/P artists represent and montage their social realities. In this multidimensional, multichannel communication its aim is to turn receivers into active transmitters and to support submissions of performance from all over the world. The festival will become an echo chamber, a resonating space of symbiotic forms of communication—a response to the symbiotic planet. The recognition that life on Earth arises and endures through the symbiosis of all life forms demanding new modes of communication.

Through a hybrid online and in-person program of exhibitions, performances, screenings, talks, and community events, this 3-day festival invites artists and audiences to come together in celebration of all the potentials of performance.

For more information, see www.edgezones.org