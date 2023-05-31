The inaugural Best of Little Caribbean Awards will take place on June 1, 2023, at the Prospect Park Boathouse + Audubon Center (101 East Drive, Brooklyn, New York), from 5:45 to 9:30pm [5:45pm Check-In, 6:00pm Caribbean Bites + Cocktail Hour, 7:00pm Award Presentation, 8:15pm Drinks & Dancing.] See the description and link below.

WHO: Established in 2017, Little Caribbean is home to the largest and most diverse Caribbean-American-LatinX community outside of the West Indies, making up 20% of New York City. Little Caribbean is home to a thriving Caribbean community and concentration of Caribbean/Black-owned businesses that come together to share social and cultural histories and futures. From various restaurants, barbershops, beauty shops, markets and more. Since 2010 CARIBBEING has amplified this thriving community and will continue to celebrate and commemorate the history of the Caribbean Diaspora in New York City.

Celebrating Neighborhood Restaurants + Entrepreneurs…Allan’s Bakery, Ariapita, Aunts Et Uncles, Bamboo Walk Restaurant CJ Caribbean Cuisine and Cafe, Conrad’s Famous Bakery, Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, Tastee Pattee, Peppa’s Jerk Chicken, and many more.

WHY: Celebrating Little Caribbean’s 6th year of sustaining small businesses, fostering culturally significant neighborhood development with a focus on culinary arts, small business, and community development. This event is a significant milestone from our multiyear efforts to raise awareness of our culture-driven work, while honoring local businesses, leaders, institutions and more! Proceeds from Best of Little Caribbean year-round programs centering Caribbean culture, community & commerce in Brooklyn & beyond! Together the community voted in categories like Best Jerk, Best Curry, Best Patty, Best Oxtail, Best Bakery, Best Storefront, Best Vibes/Customer Service, Best Cocktail/Bar, Best Ital/Juice Bar, Best Ice Cream/Dessert, Best Roti/Doubles, Best Rice.

