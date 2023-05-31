Feeling excited about the 47th Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) Conference in St. Croix, taking place from June 5 to 9, 2023. Here are a few words from CSA President Dr. ChenziRa Davis Kahina (rka Dr. Chen):

The 47th CSA Conference is being convened on St. Croix for the first time in CSA’s 49-year history. Monday, June 5th to Friday, June 9th (8:30am to 5pm)

Venue: University of the Virgin Islands- Albert A. Sheen Campus Research & Technology Park and UVI Medical Simulation Center Conference Center CSA2023 Conference

Theme: “Transforming Our Caribbean: Sustainable Educational Research, Cultural Creatives, Sacred Traditions, Economic Development and Environmental Solutions”

CSA2023 St. Croix Conference Sessions, Book Exhibitions, Gala, Authors Celebration, Youth Mentorship Program, Networking+.

The Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) is an independent professional organization devoted to the promotion of Caribbean studies from a multidisciplinary, multicultural point of view. It is the primary association for scholars and practitioners working on the Caribbean Region (including Central America and the Caribbean Coast of South America). Here are the links for regular CSA membership/registration for the conference and special options for the VI resident/native Day Passes.

Here is the link Annual Conference: https://www.caribbeanstudiesassociation.org/annual-conference-2023/

Here is the link for the Day Passes and CSA Night Activities: https://www.caribbeanstudiesassociation.org/csa-conference-local-resident-tickets/

The CSA2023 Conference program schedule is being finalized. It will be available for public viewing on the CSA website on or before June 1.2023.

Remain inspired,

Dr. ChenziRa Davis Kahina rka Dr. Chen CSA President (president@caribbeanstudiesassociation.org) #CSA2023 #TransformingOurCaribbean #StCroixAVibeLikeNoOther #AllThingsCSA

Watch CSA2023 St. Croix Promo Video here:

For registration, agenda and information visit:

Website: https://www.caribbeanstudiesassociation.org

Email: president@caribbeanstudiesassociation.org

FB: https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeanStudiesAssociation