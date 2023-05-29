: Pública (Espacio Cultural)

I am overjoyed to have been introduced to :Pública (:P) a cultural space located in the effervescent neighborhood of Santurce (in San Juan, Puerto Rico). Heartfelt thanks to Sara Dorna Pesquera (MAC) and María de Máter (aka Marimáter) O’Neill (@RubberbandPR.com) for taking me there and introducing me to such inspiring new artists. We happened to run across a “hopping” event—a simultaneous exhibition/sale of work by local printmakers and the 2023 photography exhibition by Colectivo Fotográfico H2O.

This stimulating visit to the magnificent “:P” space with my dear friends and veterans of the San Juan art scene/educational stage ranged from an unexpected reunion with the much-esteemed Antonio Martorell—with whom I had most recently shared wonderful conversations during his stay at Vassar College, hosted by Lizabeth Paravisini-Gebert (Departments of Hispanic Studies and Environmental Studies)—and meeting members of the exciting new women artist collectives who have been working and creating on/in various community-focused projects (and who are at the center of my ongoing research). See photos below, followed by a (translated) description of “: Pública.”

Unexpected reunion with “THE” Maestro Antonio Martorell.

Group photo: Marimáter O’Neill (center) with former students/colleagues.

Left: Rosenda Álvarez Faro (Taller Brinca Verja, @tallerbrincaverja, @tallermalaquita); right: Elizabeth Barreto (Taller Malaquita, @tallermalaquita).

:Pública writes:

Our mission: To disseminate the creative production of Santurce, to propose innovative solutions through art, and to produce cultural experiences from a supportive, accessible, and responsible outlook.

Our vision: Our vision is to spark social changes and to improve the quality of life of our community through a supportive artistic ecosystem.

:Pública is a non-profit organization whose objectives are to amplify creative production, to propose innovative solutions through art, and to produce cultural experiences from a supportive, accessible, and responsible approach to the community. Directed by the Puerto Rican producer Naíma Rodríguez, and under the artistic vision of resident curator Natalia Viera, the project was born out of the need to strengthen and to create connections through the curation of local and international exhibitions and projects on the Island [Puerto Rico], and in turn, to provide a space for the conceptualization of creative projects from the focal point of collaboration.

From this space, we want to create a platform for the research and dissemination of contemporary artistic practices that go beyond the exhibition of pieces of art for commercial purposes. We consider the exhibition space as a common educational space, in which content can be created and exhibited for the enjoyment of the community. Based on the idea of the democratization of information, we are also interested in accessibility both in a physical space and by providing printed and digital tools for the enjoyment of our community.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For more information, please explore https://publicaespacio.org/

Also see their culinary fare at https://www.cocina-publica.com/

Shown above: A view of :Pública by night.