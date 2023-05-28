The Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2023: Jacqueline Crooks in the short list

Fire Rush by Jacqueline Crooks (Vintage)

This is a Seventies-set love story that begins among the Jamaican diaspora in Southall, west London, where the atmosphere is thick with dub reggae and police violence. A young woman called Yamaye locks eyes with Moose across an underground nightclub dance floor, but race riots, gang violence and the unsolved mystery of Yamaye’s mother, who went missing when she was a child, intercede. It’s tough stuff, but the nightlife is joyful. “If you fell for Steve McQueen’s BBC film Lovers Rock, set at a reggae house party in 1980, then this is the novel for you” wrote Johanna Thomas-Corr in The Sunday Times.