Once on this Island review — a Caribbean Little Mermaid beguiles

A review by Clive Davis for The Times of London.

★★★★☆

Ola Ince is the young director who added onstage warnings about teenage depression and the patriarchy to Romeo and Juliet at the Globe a couple of years ago, so you could be forgiven for wondering what she might inject into a musical about race and class in the French Antilles.

There’s no need to be alarmed. Songs and politics are subtly interwoven into this revival of the fable by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the duo who brought EL Doctorow’s Ragtime to Broadway. Once on this Island, based on a novel by the Trinidadian-born American writer Rosa Guy, is a reworking of the story of The Little Mermaid. Ince’s version takes place in Haiti, where the poor live in a separate realm to the light-skinned elite. Capricious gods watch over Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls for Daniel, the scion of a wealthy family, after he is involved in a car crash. She inveigles her way into his glittering world, but comes up against ancestral prejudice.

Gabrielle Brooks is superb in the vocally demanding role of Ti Moune. The other characters and deities are skimpily written, but Stephenson Ardern-Sodje brings quiet charm to the part of self-centred Daniel. Much chortling from some men in the audience when he uttered the line: “Stay the night and show me your powers.” The love scene that followed was ingeniously conveyed under billowing drapery.

If this brisk, 90-minute show has a flaw it’s that much of the simple tale is told through the lyrics. Given the outdoor acoustics it’s possible to miss details. Still, the pastiche score — emphatically delivered by a supple, percussive band — is unfailingly melodic, the rhythms often closer to west Africa than the French Caribbean. An outsized puppet appears in the brief segment of historical scene-setting, a huge French tricolour draped across the stage.

Settling into your seats at Regent’s Park you may at first be disappointed to see a Caribbean island represented by a stark expanse of gun-metal grey dotted with pylons. As the piece unfolds, however, the designer Georgia Lowe adds layers of seductive colour, augmented by Jessica Hung Han Yun’s subtle lighting. The overall effect is akin to carnival folk art or even the Harlem street scenes of the painter Romare Bearden. Melissa Simon-Hartman’s costumes are gorgeous too. On a chilly night, there was colour and passion in the air.

To June 10, openairtheatre.com