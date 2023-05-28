Ola Ince: I’ve moved The Little Mermaid to Haiti, via Regent’s Park

The director tells Rachel Halliburton about her new show in this article for The Times of London.

Ola Ince comes across as a woman who’s fully prepared for whatever the elements throw at her. That’s just as well, given that her production of the Caribbean-set musical Once on This Island has just opened at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Yet — torrential rain aside — the 34-year-old arrives at the venue with a reputation for tackling weighty themes of race, power and violence, whether in works such as Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (about the LA riots) or The Convert (on religious imperialism). In the past, the London-born director has declared that she’s more drawn to American drama than to British because “there’s something about how visceral the plays are that I haven’t found yet in the British canon”.

From such a statement, you might expect Ince to present as the kind of person who eats fire in her downtime, but the impression she exudes is of reflective determination. When reminded of this declaration, her eyes widen. “I do really like a lot of American work,” she replies. “But I would say that I shouldn’t exclusively tie that kind of sucker-punch material to that particular country.” She does concede, though, that “America’s frank obsession with power and race really speaks to the themes I’m interested in. I’m attracted to the jugular.”

So how does someone attracted to the jugular come to be directing a musical that is — while admittedly by two Americans, librettist Lynn Ahrens and composer Stephen Flaherty — a retelling of The Little Mermaid. I compare it to the Tarantinoesque play Is God Is that she directed at the Royal Court, in which female twins go on a murderous rampage to avenge their mother. “Both works are about generational trauma and how one may try and transcend that,” she agrees. Though the contrast in Once on This Island is that “there’s a massive message of forgiveness, and hope and love”.

Gabrielle Brooks as Ti Moune in Once on This Island

We meet in the offices of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre on a day that’s displaying the best and worst of British summertime — despite bone-soaking drizzle, every tree is exploding with blossom. Sitting in a dressing room, Ince tells me that “what really intrigued me about this musical is that it’s about colonialism and the colourism that comes from that”. The musical is based on a book by the Trinidadian-born Rosa Guy, about a dark-skinned peasant girl, Ti Moune, who falls in love with the lighter-skinned Daniel after saving him from a car accident. It’s set in Haiti, “which feels like no other island in the Caribbean”, Ince says. “It talks about the Haitian revolution [in which slaves threw the French out at the beginning of the 19th century] — a really significant historical moment. Yet it does so with such ease and lightness, I think it’s really clever.”

Ince was raised in Norbury, south London, by parents who always taught her to see the darker subtext beneath the story. “Take Bedknobs and Broomsticks, which is about the Second World War and the Nazis, or Annie, where you’ve got Miss Hannigan who’s exploiting young people. My mother studied history and my dad works in a warehouse and is a freelance photographer in his spare time. They’ve always pumped me with the need to know more about the world. In a story like Once on This Island we really have to think about what a community does to itself because of the way it’s been treated for centuries.”

Ince has a defining belief in the transformative power of theatre; she cites director Phyllida Lloyd as her great mentor: “I literally call her my mum — which confuses people! Her ambition, her patience and the way her art is closely aligned with her politics has hugely inspired me.” The two have worked together on productions including the play about Josephine Baker, Josephine and I, and Tina — The Tina Turner Musical. Ince was also assistant director to Lloyd on the all-female Shakespeare trilogy performed at the Donmar Warehouse and St Ann’s Warehouse in New York. “She showed how theatre can start a conversation, even start a campaign that could get someone like Judy Clark [the former Sixties radical and armed robber who inspired the cast] out of prison.”

Characteristically, Ince sees Regent’s Park as far more than a pastoral fairy-lit backdrop. “I think it’s going to work perfectly because the production is so much about connection to the Earth. And the spirits and the ancestors, which we can feel or imagine around us.” The musical features Vodou gods including Papa Ge – based on the Haitian Papa Gede, guardian of the barrier between the living and the dead – and Erzulie, goddess of love. They even have a Vodou consultant, though the connection is more technological than spiritual – “He’s a professor based in New York who Zooms and WhatsApps us.”

Last time Ince had an outdoor production — at the Globe in 2021 — she attracted unexpected attention. She’d flagged up the mental health issues in Romeo and Juliet, providing audience members with contact details for the Samaritans at the end of each performance. The Sun dubbed it “Wokeo and Juliet”. Ince is quietly defiant about the furore: “The production did what I wanted it to do, which was to make people speak to each other about their health.”

She’s certain that Once on This Island will also provoke conversation, pointing out that though the ending is positive, prejudice stops Ti Moune and Daniel ending up as a couple. “There’s a song in the musical where they sing: “They despise us for our blackness, it reminds them where they’re from.” She cites Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman’s stance on migrants as an example of this kind of prejudice. “Just because you’re a certain ethnicity, it doesn’t mean you love yourself or other people within that ethnicity. That’s what this musical is saying. A lot of people just want to fit in when they get in.”

Once on This Island is at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, London, to June 10, openairtheatre.com