New portrait of King Charles by Trini artist graces society magazine cover

A report by Alex Faber for the London Times.

A portrait of King Charles has been unveiled by the high-society magazine Tatler.

The picture, which appears on the cover of Tatler’s July issue, was painted by Sarah Knights, an art teacher from Trinidad and Tobago, who said the commission was “very special”.

She was asked by Richard Dennen, Tatler’s editor, to create the painting and is the second artist to receive a royal commission from the magazine after Oluwole Omofemi’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II appeared on its commemorative Platinum Jubilee cover last year.

Dennen worked with the Akoje Gallery in London, co-founded by the England rugby player Maro Itoje and the art director Khalil Akar, to find the next Commonwealth artist to follow in Omofemi’s footsteps.

He said that the value of the Nigerian artist’s work had skyrocketed since his commission, and that Knights’s work is set to go on display at Sotheby’s this summer after its May 25 publication.

Dennen added: “Her portrait marks a new era for the British monarchy and the Commonwealth; it bears the hallmarks of tradition — the throne, the regalia — and yet looks forward.”

Knights said that the king had faced in the opposite direction in an early version of the painting before she changed her mind.

“I thought it was more appropriate for him to face east, the rising of the sun, the beginning of a new day, a new dawn,” she said. “It was important to capture the King looking hopeful, full of clarity in a time such as this, so I got my husband to sit for me in profile to help me get the pose right.”

She began by depicting Charles sitting on a chair but soon realised that as one of the first portraits to be released post-coronation, it would become more historically significant.

“But I had no idea what a throne looked like,” she said. She ultimately borrowed the shape of [Sir George] Hayter’s throne but dropped the luxurious trappings of the Victorian piece.

As the largest painting that Knights has done for some time, it proved logistically challenging to create in her small studio space. “It makes me nervous working at home with just a small studio space, where painting on a large scale is difficult,” she said. “And nothing is completely safe. One day I came home from school and found [my two dogs] nibbling at the edge of the canvas. Thank goodness I spotted them just in time.”

The youngest of six children, her artistic mother encouraged the family to draw pictures for each other as gifts when they were younger before she went on to study at the John Donaldson Technical Institute in Port of Spain and the University of the West Indies.

“I grew up in the 90s and I remember drawing my favourite cartoon and story book characters,” she said. “My brother and I used to draw Fido Dido and Bart Simpson. I think these were my first serious drawings.”

Itoje said: “This is a major opportunity for a Commonwealth artist to be displayed in the heart of Mayfair at Sotheby’s in the coronation year.

The swagger portrait is dead. Long live the slump portrait (Laura Freeman writes). Van Dyck painted King Charles on horseback, Gainsborough did George III larger than life with garter star, Thomas Lawrence gave us George IV in red velvet, ermine and shiny, white stockings. And here is Charles, a slight figure, shoulders rounded, hair combed but not pomaded, jaw resolute, if a little jowly, in dark uniform, modest medals and absolutely no fur, pomp, stuff or nonsense. He might be a bearer at his own funeral. There’s always a risk with portraits taken from photographs rather than life that the subject looks a little embalmed. Hard to have rapport with a Google image.

Still, Sarah Knights, who worked from two combined online photos, has captured something of the Charles we think we know. His diffidence, his look of always wanting to be somewhere else — the garden at Highgrove? — the practised, glazed gaze of a man who has sat through too many ceremonies, variety concerts and openings of community centres. Knights has caught, too, his manner of twisting and wringing his hands. Hands are famously difficult to do.

She cites Francis Bacon as an inspiration, and you can certainly see Bacon in her palette and the rhubarb background. But if Bacon gave us screaming popes and howling furies, Knights gives us a man destined, if not doomed, to sit always on hard chairs and take a polite interest, however much he may be screaming inside.