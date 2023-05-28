How Far We’ve Come by Joyce Efia Harmer review — a powerful time-hopping tale

This is a clever and moving adventure set between a Barbados slave plantation and our contemporary imperial reckonings, says Lucy Bannerman in this review for the London Times.

How Far We’ve Come is Back to the Future meets Gone With the Wind, but instead of going back in time to ensure her parents get together at the high school prom, teenage Obah must use the gift of time travel to liberate everyone who is enslaved with her on a plantation in 1830s Barbados. A considerably greater challenge, then, than any that faced Marty McFly. “Babes born white cry drops of silver, but the babe born black like we? Him cry salt tears.”

When she first sees a white boy’s face, hiding in the brush, as she runs secret errands for her cruel mistress and the slave master, she thinks she has seen a “duppy”, a ghost or spirit from Afro-Caribbean folklore. But it is Jacob, a time-travelling boy from 21st-century Somerset, trying to make amends for his aristocratic ancestors’ slaving past. “Maybe I didn’t dream up that small white face by the tree just now. Seem him eyes is as round and scared as mine . . . as if him have never seen a slave before.”

And so Obah flits between the tamarind trees and atrocities of the Unity Plantation, where her friends are blinded and her protectors lashed, and Jacob’s world of TikTok and protests, where statues are being toppled and 15-year-old black boys die in police custody.

It’s a brilliant idea and a powerful debut by Joyce Efia Harmer, a Londoner of Ghanaian heritage, who explains in her introduction that Obah “is the ‘me’ I would be were I to go back in time. The ‘me’ of my nightmares . . . [She] gets to do the unimaginable: challenge and change her position in life.”

Tantalising though this revenge fantasy may be, it doesn’t entirely work. Why would it take a glimpse of the future to awaken Obah’s sense of injustice, which would presumably already be burning red raw? I also found it hard to sympathise with a boy who goes on Black Lives Matter protests while still living in a country pile built from plantation profits (although perhaps that’s the point?).

But even where the story falls flat in the modern-day chapters, there is still Obah’s vivid and infectious voice, which grips you from the very first page and has you rooting for her on every time-hop along the way.

How Far We’ve Come (14+) by Joyce Efia Harmer, Simon & Schuster, 318pp; £14.99