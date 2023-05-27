Art Catalogue—“Something Beautiful: Reframing La Colección”

Edited by Rodrigo Moura, Susanna V. Temkin, and Lee Sessions, Something Beautiful: Reframing La Colección (bilingual edition) is available at El Museo del Barrio. The exhibition, “Something Beautiful: Reframing La Colección” is now on view at El Museo until March 10, 2024. [Also see our previous posts Something Beautiful: Reframing and Art Exhibition: Something Beautiful.]

Description: On the occasion of El Museo’s new exhibition, Something Beautiful: Reframing La Colección, pick-up the accompanying bilingual publication that delves into new expertise about the Collection and its future drawn from 45 invited speakers, as well as excerpted reflections about El Museo’s role in institutional ecosystems. Select contributors include Beverly Adams, Cecilia Fajardo-Hill, Marcela Guerrero, Gala Porras-Kim, Yasmin Ramírez, Taína Traverso, Adriana Zavala, and Julian Zugazagoitia, among others.

For more information, see https://latienda-elmuseo.square.site/product/reframing-la-colecci-n-bilingual-/4189?cs=true&cst=custom