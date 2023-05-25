“Narrative Evolutions” will open at the National Gallery of Jamaica (NGJ) on May 28, 2023.

The National Gallery of Jamaica is inviting you to the soft opening of the exhibition Narrative Evolutions on Sunday May 28, 2023, which takes a look at its recent acquisitions. Doors will be open from 10am – 2pm. Admission is free.

The National Art Collection is a continuing narrative of developments in Jamaica’s social, economic and cultural life. The NGJ inherited the core of its collection from the Institute of Jamaica upon its inception in 1974 and the majority of its subsequent acquisitions have been made through generous donations from Collectors and Artists.

Narrative Evolutions is primarily constituted of donations received between 2018-2022 and will contextualise a selection of these acquisitions alongside previous acquisitions. The juxtaposition of these works illustrates the Gallery’s continuing mandate for its collection to comprehensively represent the evolving realities of Jamaica and its Diaspora.

The exhibition includes new works by David Boxer, Leonard Daley, Albert Huie, Michael Lester, Ebony G. Patterson, Sylvester Stephens among others. These donations to the National Collection came from the following donors: Wayne and Myrene Cox, The David Boxer/Onyx Foundation and Jessica and Sebastian Ogden in memory of Annabella and Peter Proudlock.

For more information, see https://nationalgalleryofjamaica.wordpress.com/2023/05/24/narrative-evolutions-exhibition-to-open-sunday-may-28-2023/