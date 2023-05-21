Exhibition—“Live Pridefully: Love and Resilience in Pandemics”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Organized by Queens Museum, Caribbean Equity Project (CEP), and Photoville, “Live Pridefully: Love and Resilience in Pandemics” is on view until June 30, 2023, at Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York.

Shown at Brooklyn Bridge Park during the 2022 Photoville Festival, this exhibition is “the first Photoville installation in Richmond Hill, home to largely Indo-Caribbean and South-Asian immigrant communities where Caribbean Equality Project is based.”

Description: Live Pridefully: Love and Resilience in Pandemics is an interdisciplinary exhibition curated by Caribbean Equality Project founder and executive director Mohamed Q Amin. The exhibition celebrates queer and trans Caribbean resilience through a racial justice lens, while fostering critical conversations related to pride, migration, surviving colliding pandemics, and coming out narratives. Caribbean diasporic immigrant rights, gender justice, and trans rights advocates live at the intersections of outdated immigration policies, anti-Black violence, racism, homophobia, transphobia, gender-based violence, xenophobia, and misogyny in the United States and throughout the Caribbean region. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, queer and trans immigrants of color have lived in a constant state of fear and isolation, from food insecurity, and a lack of access to equitable healthcare, to rising rates of anti-Asian violence and police brutality against Black people.

Live Pridefully reimagines and affirms undocumented Black and Brown LGBTQ+ immigrants and asylum seekers as essential workers, creatives, and contributors to the cultural diversity of New York City, by highlighting the work of seven activists and community members: Rajiv Mohabir, Qween Jean, Theo Brown, Tannuja Devi Rozario, Darren J. Glenn, Rohan Zhou-Lee, and Tiffany Jade Munroe.

Photography by Christian Thane and visual direction by Richard Ramsundar.

About Photoville:

Founded in 2011 in Brooklyn, NY, Photoville produces an annual, city-wide open air photography festival in New York City, a wide range of free educational community initiatives, and a nationwide program of public art exhibitions. By activating public spaces, amplifying visual storytellers, and creating unique and highly innovative exhibition and programming environments, they join the cause of nurturing a new lens of representation. Through creative partnerships with festivals, city agencies, and other nonprofit organizations, Photoville offers visual storytellers, educators, and students financial support, mentorship, and promotional & production resources, on a range of exhibition opportunities.

About Caribbean Equality Project:

Caribbean Equality Project (CEP) is a Queens, New York-based 501(c)3 non-profit organization that empowers, strengthens, and represents the marginalized voices of black and brown, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, gender non-conforming, and queer+ people of Caribbean origin and descent in the greater New York City area. The Caribbean Equality Project’s mission is to serve the local LGBTQ+ Caribbean population through advocacy, community organizing, education, cultural, and social programming. Since being founded in 2015, by Mohamed Q. Amin in response to anti-LGBTQ+ hate violence in Richmond Hill, CEP has been the only education-based agency serving the Caribbean-American LGBTQ+ immigrant community in the greater New York City area and acts as a liaison between our most vulnerable community members and government agencies and elected officials.

For more information, see https://queensmuseum.org/exhibition/live-pridefully-love-and-resilience-within-pandemics