Open Call: Tilting Axis Fellowship 2024

Here is the open call by Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis for the 2024 Tilting Axis Fellowship for applicants based in the Caribbean. The deadline for submission is June 23, 2023. To quote the sponsors, “Get working on your application and please share this widely across your Caribbean networks!”

Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis are launching the fourth iteration of the Fellowship program for applicants based in the Caribbean. The initiative aims to foster and support research-based practices and stimulate mutual exchange between the Caribbean region and the Dutch cultural field. Together with the leading partners – Nieuwe Instituut and Tilting Axis – other cultural institutions including The Amsterdam Museum, De Appel, Stedelijk Museum Amsterdam, and Kunstinstituut Melly will engage with the selected applicant during the Fellowship.

The Fellowship is open to one researcher, designer, writer, curator, or cultural producer based in the Caribbean region interested in building new links with cultural institutions in the Netherlands, and with an interest in developing their research practice around themes related to architecture, spatial practice, design or digital culture. The fellowship runs from February to July 2024.

The Open Call for 2024 is available from May 15th 2023, with a deadline for submission on June 23, 2023. Get working on your application and please share this widely across your Caribbean networks! Artists who are residents of and based in the following countries can apply: Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba & Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saba, St. Barthélemy, St. Eustatius, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Saint Martin, Sint Martin, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands, US Virgin Islands.

For more information, see https://tiltingaxis.org/news/open-call-for-applications-tilting-axis-fellowship-2024 and https://freshmilkbarbados.com/2023/05/17/open-call-tilting-axis-fellowship-2024/