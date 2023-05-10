Fraser-Pryce wins 2023 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Jamaican athlete Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris. For full article, see World Athletics.

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year tonight at the prestigious 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris.

All eight award winners were in the French capital to celebrate an extraordinary sporting year. They were joined by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy, Laureus Award winners from previous years and some of the world’s greatest athletes at a glittering ceremony at the Pavillon Vendome.

Fraser-Pryce won a record fifth 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, 13 years after her first. She has more world sprint titles than any other athlete, and in 2022 she ran sub-10.7 for 100m seven times, three more than the previous best for a female sprinter in a calendar year.

Whether the benchmark is speed, consistency or longevity, nobody came close to Jamaica’s ‘Pocket Rocket’ and after her sixth nomination for the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Award, this is her first win.

“I was thrilled to be nominated alongside such inspiring women athletes, and to win this award, voted for by some of the greatest sportsmen and women of all time, is just amazing,” said Fraser-Pryce. “This is the sixth time I’ve been nominated in this category, so to finally hold the Laureus statuette in my hands is one of the greatest honours of my career. “When athletes have the spotlight, it’s important the example we set is the best it can be,” she added. “We have a responsibility to influence the next generation in a positive way and that’s what the Laureus Awards are all about.”

Among the other winners, football player Lionel Messi earned the Laureus World Sportsman award. [. . .]

