Britain’s Caribbean Diaspora Members Take Center Stage in King Charles’ Coronation

[Many thanks to David Lewis for bringing this item to our attention.] News Americas reports that four members of Britain’s Caribbean Diaspora played key roles in the coronation of King Charles III, as several Caribbean leaders sat in the audience inside Westminster Abbey.

Guyana born Baroness, Valerie Amos, who was inducted into the Order of the Garter in the year 2022, participated in the Recognition ceremony at the start of the coronation. The Recognition followed an ancient element of the Coronation Service, in which The King is recognised as the true Monarch. His Majesty turned to each of the four points of the compass to be recognised; to the East, by the Archbishop of Canterbury; to the South, by Lady Eilish Angiolini, a Lady of the Order of the Thistle; to the West, by Christopher Finney, a holder of the George Cross, and to the North, by Baroness Amos.

“I here present unto you King Charles, your undoubted King: Wherefore all you who are come this day to do your homage and service, are you willing to do the same?,” she asked the King. All responded: “God save King Charles.”

Baroness Floella Benjamin who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and is a former children’s television host turned author and peer, wielded King Charles’s scepter, also referred to as the Rod of Equity and Mercy, which symbolizes his spiritual function.

Reverend Prebendary Rose Hudson-Wilkin, who was born in Montego Bay, Jamaica, presented the Queen Camilla with The Queen’s Sceptre with Cross and The Queen’s Rod with Dove. [. . .]

[Photo above: Trinidad and Tobago born Baroness Floella Benjamin (R), carrying the The Sovereign’s Sceptre with the Dove, General Sir Gordon Messenger, (C) the Governor of HM Tower of London, carrying St Edward’s Crown as Lord High Steward of England, and Dame Elizabeth Anionwu (L) during the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images)]