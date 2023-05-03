Presented by the Campion Dance Society, “ROOTS: A Jamaican Dance Production,” will be performed on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 8:00pm, and Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 7:00pm, at The Parker (Lillian S. Wells Hall). The Parker is located at 707 Northeast 8th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. [Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.]

Powerful, epic, riveting, pulsing- ROOTS reaches to the soul! A beautiful mix of modern contemporary and Afro-Caribbean folk forms fused with jazz and colored with reggae and dancehall, this vibrant and dynamic dance production unravels the ROOTS of an island nation destine for greatness. From the opening dance Cry of Africa to our independence dance drama Jamaica Love, you will feel the raw kinetic energy from a talented group of young Jamaicans dancing their ROOTS with passion. The presentation highlights the struggles facing the country and the optimism in the hearts of its people. However, the repertoire transcends nationality and ethnicity connecting deeply with the viewing audience. Come and experience this awe-inspiring showcase of unparalleled artistry and boundless passion. Come and experience ROOTS!

“There is a burst of energy and power oozing from these set of young but talented Campion College High School dancers, you are quickly transported to environments specifically designed to touch the soul” —Marlon Simms, Artistic Director- National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica.

For more information, see https://www.parkerplayhouse.com/events/detail/roots-2023