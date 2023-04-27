New Translation: “The Gospel According to the New World”

Many thanks to Peter Jordens for reminding us that we had not officially announced the translation of Maryse Condé’s L’Évangile du nouveau monde (Buchet-Chastel, 2021). Translated by Richard Philcox, The Gospel According to the New World was published by World Editions in March 2023. [Also see our previous post 7 new must-read Caribbean books in 2023.]

Description (World Editions): From the Queen of Caribbean storytelling. Shortlisted for the International Booker Prize 2023.

One Easter Sunday, Madame Ballandra puts her hands together and exclaims: “A miracle!” Baby Pascal is strikingly beautiful, brown in complexion, with gray-green eyes like the sea. But where does he come from? Is he really the child of God? So goes the rumor, and many signs throughout his life will cause this theory to gain ground. From journey to journey and from one community to another, Pascal sets off in search of his origins, trying to understand the meaning of his mission. Will he be able to change the fate of humanity? And what will the New World Gospel reveal? For all its beauty, vivacity, humor, and power, Maryse Condé’s latest novel is above all a work of combat. Lucid and full of conviction, Condé attests that solidarity and love remain our most extraordinary and lifesaving forces.



The Gospel According to the New World

Maryse Condé

World Editions Ltd, March 2023

184 pp

US ISBN 978-1-64286-118-1

UK ISBN 978-1-912987-36-8

For purchasing information, see https://www.worldeditions.org/product/the-gospel-according-to-the-new-world and https://www.amazon.com/L%C3%89vangile-Nouveau-Monde-Litt%C3%A9rature-fran%C3%A7aise/dp/2283035449

Also see https://repeatingislands.com/2023/03/18/maryse-conde-on-international-booker-prize-2023-longlist