New Book/Launch: “Solidarity across the Americas”

Margaret M. Power’s Solidarity across the Americas: The Puerto Rican Nationalist Party and Anti-imperialism (The University of North Carolina Press, 2023) will be presented by Dr. José Paralitici at the Puerto Rican Athenaeum [Ateneo Puertorriqueño] in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 4, at 7:00pm (EST).

Book Description: The Puerto Rican Nationalist Party (PNPR) understood that to successfully establish an independent nation it needed to generate solidarity across the Americas with its struggle against US colonial rule. It invested significant energy, personnel, and resources in attending regional conferences, distributing its literature throughout the hemisphere, creating solidarity committees, presenting its case to elected officials and the general public, and promoting the causes of oppressed peoples. The hemispheric outpourings of solidarity with Puerto Rican independence have been obscured by larger, later liberation movements as well as the anticolonial party’s ultimate failure to achieve independence. However, as this book shows, they were nonetheless central to anti-imperialists, nationalists, and revolutionaries from New York City to Buenos Aires.

Margaret M. Power’s new history of the PNPR focuses on how it built a broad movement with active networks in virtually all of Latin America, much of the Caribbean, and New York City. This hemispheric view introduces a sprawling transnational network, nurtured by the PNPR from its founding in 1922 through its military actions of the 1950s and beyond that included individuals, parties, organizations, and governments throughout the Americas, and it resituates the Puerto Rican nationalist movement as a transnational revolutionary influence and force.

Margaret M. Power is professor emerita of history at Illinois Institute of Technology.

For more information about Margaret M. Power, visit the Author Page.

For more information, see https://uncpress.org/book/9781469674056/solidarity-across-the-americas/