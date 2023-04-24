Salon d’Ayiti: A Haitian Literary Series

Join HCX’s Salon d’Ayiti series, in partnership with The Center for Fiction, for two days of Haitian literature. The events take place on April 28 (6-9pm) and April 29 (11 am-4 pm)—a weekend of book signings, select readings, panel discussions, and Q&A’s—at The Center for Fiction, located at 15 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.
This will be a trilingual series, with programming in English, French, and Kreyòl.
Invited attendees include: Ibi Zoboi (keynote speaker), Edwidge Danticat (virtual keynote guest), Tico Armand, Angie Bell, Marie Lily Cerat, Myriam J.A. Chancy, Paul Clammer, Jean D’Amérique (virtual), Frantz Derenoncourt Jr., Erin L. Durban, Danielle Legros Georges, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Thierry Kehou, Yanick Lahens, Denizé Lauture, Kettly Mars, Francesca Momplaisir, Nègès Mawon, Makenzy Orcel, Patrick Sylvain, Jalene Tamerat, and Gary Victor.
For detailed programming and to reserve tickets, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salon-dayiti-tickets-595100159597
