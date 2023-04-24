Salon d’Ayiti: A Haitian Literary Series

Join HCX’s Salon d’Ayiti series, in partnership with The Center for Fiction, for two days of Haitian literature. The events take place on April 28 (6-9pm) and April 29 (11 am-4 pm)—a weekend of book signings, select readings, panel discussions, and Q&A’s—at The Center for Fiction, located at 15 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, New York.

This will be a trilingual series, with programming in English, French, and Kreyòl.

Invited attendees include: Ibi Zoboi (keynote speaker), Edwidge Danticat (virtual keynote guest), Tico Armand, Angie Bell, Marie Lily Cerat, Myriam J.A. Chancy, Paul Clammer, J﻿ean D’Amérique (virtual), Frantz Derenoncourt Jr., Erin L. Durban, Danielle Legros Georges, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Thierry Kehou, Yanick Lahens, D﻿enizé Lauture, Kettly Mars, Francesca Momplaisir, Nègès Mawon, Makenzy Orcel, Patrick Sylvain, Jalene Tamerat, and Gary Victor.

For detailed programming and to reserve tickets, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/salon-dayiti-tickets-595100159597