EBONY Celebrates Jamaica Carnival and the Island with a Huge Bash

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Debra Edwards (Ebony Magazine) writes about the EBONY Carnival Experience, Caribbean chic, and the presence of British-Jamaican actor Jodie Turner-Smith. See full article and photo gallery at Ebony.

The ambiance, guestlist and vibe proved to be the perfect combination for EBONY to throw a jumping party to ring in Jamaica Carnival and show off the stunning cover featuring our latest cover star, Jodie Turner-Smith, the British-born actress of Jamaican heritage, at Kingston’s ROK Hotel last week.

The event also doubled as the start of the EBONY Carnival Experience, which, in partnership with United Airlines, saw celebrities, influencers, and VIP guests that included actor Shameik Moore, model and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow, R&B sensation Omarion, media personality Scottie Beam, comedian Jessie Woo, influencer Supa Cent, and many others enjoying all the amenities that Jam Rock has to offer during a curated trip from April 12-18. It was also the perfect opportunity to plant the seeds for the highly-anticipated EBONY Caribbean hub that will highlight the lifestyles of the diaspora in the region.

“They celebrate Black excellence and I think they are just able to motivate and have people aspire to become a better version of themselves,” Fiona Fennell, Public Relations & Communications Manager of Jamaica Tourist Board said of EBONY.

As EBONY’s April 2023 Jodie Turner-Smith cover glistened behind him, Jamaican social media influencer Yaadman Ethon expressed his joy for EBONY being on the island by saying, “It’s putting brand Jamaica out there. It’s bringing these people here to experience the vibe that we have. To drink the type of rum that we have. To enjoy the kind of products that we have. So this is amazing.”

Everyone had a great time. Gen XS Carnival costume model Christina Gonzalez sauntered around the venue with guests garbed in their Caribbean chic best. With stunning shots of guests being snapped by EBONY photo director Keith Majors, partygoers sipped on coconut water while overlooking the Caribbean sea. The drinks flowed, mingling ensued and hips gyrated on the dance floor to the soca tunes of Renaissance Disco’s DJ Delano.

EBONY Media’s Chairwoman and CEO Eden Bridgeman Sklenar, who looked resplendent that evening in a design from the Jamaican brand Haveli, thanked everyone and the island for hosting the event, “We are so thrilled for the week ahead. We want to celebrate the Caribbean starting with Jamaica.”

EBONY Editor-in-Chief and SVP of Programming Marielle Bobo added, “This is a major step for us not only because our April cover was shot here in Jamaica, in Port Antonio, but this is the first time that we have brought a group of people to Jamaica and activated on the ground during Carnival. This marks the beginning of what we would like to eventually launch as EBONY Caribbean.” [. . .]

For full article and photo gallery, see https://www.ebony.com/ebony-jamaica-carnival-party-2023

[Shown above, image by Louge Dapper Lou: Actress Jodie Turner-Smith.]