Create Dangerously: A World Premiere Play

Written by Lileana Blain-Cruz and based on Edwidge Danticat's book of essays, Create Dangerously: The Immigrant Artist at Work, "Create Dangerously" will be on stage from May 4 through 28, 2023. To purchase tickets, visit Miami New Drama.

Experience a riveting journey of courage, art, and resilience with the world premiere of “Create Dangerously,” a theatrical adaptation of Edwidge Danticat’s critically acclaimed book. Directed by the visionary Lileana Blain-Cruz, this captivating play will ignite your imagination and stir your soul as it explores the power of creativity in the face of adversity. Witness a transformative story that transcends borders and boundaries, celebrating the indomitable spirit of the human heart.

“Lileana Blain-Cruz is a force of nature in contemporary theater”—The New York Times

“Create Dangerously is a singular achievement…A tender new book about loss and the unquenchable passion for homeland.”—The New York Times

Why Create Dangerously?

Michel Hausmann, Artistic Director, says, “Create Dangerously is a dream come true for Miami New Drama. We have the opportunity to work side by side with Miami native, Lileana Blain-Cruz, a Tony nominated artist, hailed as the future of the American theater. From the company’s founding it was my mission to collaborate with Lileana since we were both Artistic Fellows at New York Theater Workshop. Now, we have the opportunity to do so with a spectacular artist whom we admire and adore, a Haitian Miamian and National Book Award Winner, Edwidge Danticat. Her work is piercing, unbelievable, and like open heart surgery. Create Dangerously is a celebration ALL about the immigrant artist, an experience our company knows and feels deeply.”

Lileana Blain Cruz is a Drama League and Obie award winning, and Tony nominee, director and playwright from New York City and Miami. She is the recipient of the Drama League’s Founders Award for Excellence in Directing, and is currently the resident director of Lincoln Center Theater. Lileana was named a Doris Duke Artist, a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist, and a United States Artists Fellow. Recent projects include: The Skin of Our Teeth (Lincoln Center, Tony nomination); Marys Seacole (LCT3, Obie Award).

Edwidge Danticat is a Haitian-born American Book Award winner and National Book Award finalist. She is the author of several books, including Breath, Eyes, Memory (Oprah Book Club selection), Krik? Krak!, (National Book Award finalist), and The Farming of Bones (American Book Award winner). She is also the editor of The Butterfly’s Way: Voices from the Haitian Dyaspora in the United States and The Beacon Best of 2000: Great Writing by Men and Women of All Colors and Cultures. She lives in Miami with her husband and daughters.

For mor information, see https://miaminewdrama.org/show/create-dangerously/