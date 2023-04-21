Tessa Mars: “Pleasure-Survival-Belonging” (FU Berlin)

Many thanks to David Frohnapfel for announcing the next line-up of speakers for the colloquium/webinar at FU Berlin [Forschungskolloquium zur Kunst Afrikas/Research Colloquium for the Arts of Africa]. He invites us to save the dates and join the department colloquium—”an (online) forum to debate current research and work in progress that is sensitive to hegemony and power relations in artistic and academic networks”—every Tuesday at Room A 320, Kunsthistorisches Institut, Koserstraße 20 or online via Webex.

Next week’s presentation is “Pleasure—Survival—Belonging” by Tessa Mars is on April 25, 2023, at 6:00pm. See the full Summer Schedule below:

Program for Summer 2023 (SoSe2023)

25.04.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Tessa Mars ‘Pleasure – Survival – Belonging’

02.05.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Leon Wainwright ‘British Art and the Caribbean: Mid-Century Dynamics’

09.05.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Isaiah Lopaz ‘Artist Talk’ (Präsenzveranstaltung), Raum A320

23.05.2023 18:00 – 20:00 O’Neil Lawrence ‘Kingston Biennial 2022: Pressure’

30.05.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Tracian Meikle ‘Water Laboratory: Experiments in Swimming and Drowning’

06.06.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Jackqueline Frost ‘Cuban Nuclearity in Wifredo Lam and Ghérasim Luca’s Apostrophe’ Apocalypse’

13.06.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Tao Leigh Goffe ‘Black Geologies: Race, Magma, Temporality’

20.06.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Syrus Marcus Ware, tbh

27.06.2023 18:00 – 20:00 Annalee Davis ‘Growing Spaces of Care in a Post-Plantation Landscape’

Meeting Link: https://fu-berlin.webex.com/fu-berlin/j.php…

For more information, see https://www.geschkult.fu-berlin.de/e/khi/schwerpunkte/abteilung_afrika/Kolloquium/index.html?

[Image above: Tessa Mars, (Detail) “A vision of Peace. Harmony and Good intelligence,” 2020. Acrylic on canvas, 190 cm x 190 cm. Photo by Takeshi Fujimura].