ICS Round Table: “El Caribe en el Siglo XXI: Cuba, Haití, Barbados”

To conclude its 32nd series of Caribbean Conferences—Conferencias Caribeñas 32—for this semester, the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) at the University of Puerto Rico-Río Piedras (UPR-RP) invites the academic community and the general public to the round table “El Caribe en el Siglo Veintiuno: Cuba, Haití, Barbados XXI” [The Caribbean in the 21st Century Cuba, Haiti, Barbados].

The activity will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, 2:00-4:00pm (UTC-4), in room REB 238, School of Political Science, UPR-RP. There will be two presentations in Spanish and one in English. The moderator, Emilio Pantojas García, will provide a summary in the second language for each presentation. The session will be open to questions and commentary.

Speakers:

Jacqueline Laguardia Martínez, UWI, St. Augustine

Paul R. Latortue, UPR, Río Piedras, Université Notre Dame, Haiti

Kristina Hinds, UWI, Cave Hill

Moderador, Emilio Pantojas García, UPR, Río Piedras



There will be three rounds of presentations for each panelists discussing:



What is the present state of affairs in Barbados?

What was the impact of the pandemic?

What are the key problems and concerns of the people?



See Zoom registration here.

See YouTube channel here.

Comments and suggestions on this event will be very welcome at iec.ics@upr.edu.

Also see the Institute of Caribbean Studies on FACEBOOK.

For more information, contact director, Dr. Emilio Pantojas García, at emilio.pantojas@upr.edu [Photo of Haiti’s Grand Anse mountains above accessed via https://peakvisor.com/adm/haiti.html.]



