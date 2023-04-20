Carrefour Barel Coppet honors Martinican musician

Martinican multi-instrumentalist and singer Tony Polomack will be honored by the Carrefour Barel Coppet (CBC) Association tonight, April 20, at 7:00pm. Daniel Betis reports for La1ère.FranceTV-Martinique. Here are excerpts from the article.

Flutist, saxophonist, clarinetist, and singer Tony Polomack is honored by the Association “Carrefour Barel Coppet” this Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Centre International de Séjour in Fort-de-France. The Martinican artist intends to perpetuate the tradition, in the wake of the late Eugène Mona.

Today, Tony Polomack is one of the masters of the flute in Martinique. He is also a clarinetist, and when he sings, his tone of voice is reminiscent of that of Eugène Mona, his idol.

After evolving within the Grand Ballet de Martinique and the Afro-Caribbean group, this artist has accumulated “authentic texts and sounds,” he says.

Apart from traditional music, Tony Polomack—originally from the city of Lorrain—also has “Bèlè” in his blood.

Polomack, in the footsteps of Mona

Between his first neighborhood group “Banbou-la” in Morne-Capot and his Guyanese experience with Gwamaguy, the Martinican artist has followed in Mona’s footsteps. He describes himself as “the defender of the works of the barefoot man,” as Eugene was nicknamed during his lifetime. In his repertoire, he always pays homage to his eldest flutist.

“A well-deserved tribute”

The Carrefour Barel Coppet Association has therefore decided to highlight Thursday, April 20 at 7:00pm, the multi-instrumentalist Tony Polomack at the CIS (Centre International de Séjour) at Etang Zabricot, in Fort-de-France.

For the president of the ACBC, Bernard Bolosier, “it is a well-deserved tribute.”

Translated by Ivette Romero. For original article (in French), see https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/martinique/le-multi-instrumentiste-et-chanteur-martiniquais-tony-polomack-honore-par-l-association-cbc-1386702.html#