Nadia Huggins: “Coral & Ash”

The Hemispheric Institute of Performance and Politics presents Coral & Ash, the first New York solo exhibition of Vincentian artist and photographer Nadia Huggins. The exhibition is on view from April 25 to December 20, 2023. The opening reception tales place on Tuesday, April 25, from 6:00 to 10:00pm (EST) at the King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center (KJCC), located at 53 Washington Square South, New York, NY.

Description: In immersed and immersive images, Huggins reveals her relation to Caribbean seas, reefs, and landscapes, and visions of Caribbean swimmers plunging into ocean blues. Mixing documentary with conceptual photography and video, Huggins’ work yields portraits of individuals and communities in intimate relation with the sea and a world of coral life. We enter not only the space and spectrum of the Caribbean sea, but the temporality and sensibilities that open in that immersion. Her photographs of the volcanic explosion of La Soufrière take us to another realm: images of an island cloaked in ash reveal transformation, vulnerability, and a lyrical, mortal materiality.

