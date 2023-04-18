The launch of Fresh Milk/Healing Arts Initiative Public Art Projects will take place on April 29, 5:00-6:00pm, at The Carmichael/Trailway Crossing, St. George, Barbados. The six featured artists are Anna Gibson, Dion Gibson, Anya Greaves, Joshua Clarke, Versia Harris, and Amelia Rouse.

The Fresh Milk Art Platform, Future Centre Trust, Environ Ltd (Adopt A Stop Barbados) and The Healing Arts Initiative in partnership with CULTURUNNERS as part of the World Health Organization are pleased to invite you to the launch of a collection of artistic interventions which will be held at the Carmichael/Trailway crossing on the Barbados Trailway (click the link for a Google Maps Pin).

Six local artists have been commissioned to create new works strategically installed as artistic interventions on the Trailway and incorporated into bus shelters placed in rural, underserved communities around the island as an outdoor exhibition opportunity.

The artists whose works we are celebrating include Anna Gibson who has provided artwork for the rain shelter, Dion Gibson and Anya Greaves who have provided artwork for the benches on the Trailway. The bus shelters will be situated in St. John, St. George, and St. Andrew with a series of new works created by Joshua Clarke, Versia Harris, and Amelia Rouse.

Do join us and the artists at the Carmichael/Trailway crossing which will be accessible via the Boarded Hall Road where parking will be available. This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be available.

For more information, see https://freshmilkbarbados.com/