Congratulations to the 2023 Guggenheim Fellows

Our warmest congratulations to all recipients of the 2023 Guggenheim Fellowships. Here we salute Arlene Dávila (Puerto Rico), professor of Anthropology; poet and professor of English, Shara McCallum (Jamaica); and visual artist Lavar Munroe (The Bahamas)! See more information in the links below. [Feel free to add comments if we missed other fellows with work related to or from the Caribbean.]

Guggenheim Fellowships are intended for mid-career individuals who have demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional creative ability in the arts and exhibit great promise for their future endeavors.

Arlene Dávila, Professor of Anthropology and Social and Cultural Analysis, Founding Director of the Latinx Project at NYU, New York University (https://as.nyu.edu/faculty/arlene-davila.html)

Shara McCallum, Poet, State College, Pennsylvania; Edwin Erle Sparkes Professor of English, Pennsylvania State University (https://sharamccallum.com/)

Lavar Munroe, Artist, Baltimore, Maryland (https://lavar-munroe.com/home.html)

For more information, see https://www.gf.org/announcements/ and https://www.gf.org/