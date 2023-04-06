The exhibition “CULTURAL CURRENTS: Miami meets Paramaribo” will this evening, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 7:30pm at Readytex Art Gallery. The exhibition, which is organized in association with DVCAI (Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator) from Miami, Florida, features work by 12 Miami artists and 18 Surinamese artists. It runs through April 29.

Readytex Art Gallery is happy to announce a special exhibition coming up in our gallery, organized in association with DVCAI (Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator) from Miami, Florida as part of their third International Cultural Exchange Project to Suriname. During the exchange program that will run from March 30, until April 8, artists from both countries, with diverse backgrounds and working in various media, will converge to explore the concept of ‘cultural Diaspora’, intellectually and creatively.

As a highlight of the exchange, the exhibition titled CULTURAL CURRENTS: Miami meets Paramaribo, opening on Thursday April 6 at 7:30 pm, will feature work by the 12 visiting Miami artists and 18 Surinamese artists affiliated with Readytex Art Gallery.

To celebrate this wonderful collaboration and to also engage a wider audience, Readytex Art Gallery and DVCAI invite all those interested to visit their joint exhibition. The exhibition is on display until Saturday April 29, and can be visited during the regular opening hours of the gallery from Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm and on Saturday from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm.



Participating USA artists:

Priscilla Aleman, Michael Elliott, Aisha Tandiwe Bell, Amanda Bradley, Thom Wheeler Castillo, Rosa Naday Garmendia, Vanessa Greene, Izia Lindsay, Carol-Anne McFarlane, Asser Saint-Val, Kim Yantis, and Roy A. Wallace.



Participating Surinamese artists:

Reinier Asmoredjo, Paul Chang, Leonnie van Eert, Shaundell Horton, Sri Irodikromo, Kenneth Flijders, Miguel Keerveld, Rinaldo Klas, John Lie A Fo, Kurt Nahar, Sunil Puljhun, Dhiradj Ramsamoedj, Kit-Ling Tjon Pian Gi, Roddney Tjon Poen Gie, René Tosari, Steven Towirjo, Wilgo Vijfhoven and Hanka Wolterstorff.

For more information, see https://readytexartgallery.com/readytex_event/cultural-currents-miami-meets-paramaribo-third-international-cultural-exchange-project-to-suriname/