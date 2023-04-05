Caribbean poets to present at the Paris Marché de la Poésie

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for sharing this information and all related links.] The 40th edition of Marché de la Poésie [Paris Poetry Market] runs from June 7 to 11, 2023, at Saint-Sulpice, Paris (6th), France.

Participating poets from the Caribbean are Jacinth Browne-Howard (St. Vincent and the Grenadines), Cyndi Celeste (Barbados), Víctor Andrés De Oleo (Dominican Republic), Taimi Dieguez Mallo (Cuba), Ar Guens Jn Mary (Haiti), Kamille Leisha Judith John (Grenada), Ronaldo Mohammed (Trinidad and Tobago), Angella O’Brien (St. Lucia), Tanicia Pratt (The Bahamas), and Christena Williams a.k.a. Antonia Valaire (Jamaica). For more information on each poet, see Delegation-officielle-2023.

Below are excerpts from “Vincentian among Caribbean poets to present their work in Paris,” an article on Jacinth Browne-Howard by Searchlight:

Come June this year, 10 poets from around the Caribbean region will be showcasing their work at one of the most important literary events in Europe – one of them is Vincentian writer and teacher, Jacinth Browne-Howard. Jacinth was recently announced as part of the cohort to present their work at the 40th edition of the Poetry Market, also known as the Marché de la Poésie.

In an interview with SEARCHLIGHT, Jacinth credited her younger sister, Janielle Browne for bringing the opportunity to her attention which is a joint collaboration with the UNESCO Transcultura Programme and the European Union. [. . .]

Jacinth told SEARCHLIGHT “I’ve been writing for as long as I’ve known myself”, adding that her writing journey has encountered peaks and valleys of rejection and success. The former Girls’ High School National Scholar and holder of a PhD in speculative fiction has been published in academic journals and copped second place in the coveted Frank Collymore literary endowment with a poetry manuscript entitled ‘The Mother Island’.

[. . .] Jacinth added that the region’s inclusion in the Paris Poetry Market is a big deal for young creatives to be exposed to the European market. “It will be helpful to connect with professionals from a different cultural sphere and learn new perspectives and methods. I’m sure we’ll all also receive guidance on how to market our work effectively.”

Detailing her latest poetry collection ‘The Mother Island’ which is expected to be published soon, Jacinth told SEARCHLIGHT the work, “deals with colonialism, difficult experiences in motherhood and identity crisis both individually and as a developing nation. There are inspirations both from Barbados and St. Vincent.” [. . .]

For full article, see https://www.searchlight.vc/news/2023/03/31/vincentian-among-caribbean-poets-to-present-their-work-in-paris For more information, see https://www.marche-poesie.com



Also see, “Vincentian among Caribbean poets to showcase work in Paris,” Loop Caribbean, April 3, 2023

https://caribbean.loopnews.com/content/vincentian-among-caribbean-poets-showcase-work-paris

