[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] 9th Annual Virgin Islands Literary Festival & Book Fair, in partnership with The Caribbean Writer, will host its 2023 conference under the theme, “CARRYING: Recognition and Repair.” This will be a hybrid event to be held April 13-16, 2023.

The Virgin Islands Literary Festival and Book Fair, Inc. is a celebration of the imagination and a toast to compelling ideas. A premier destination for bibliophiles, literary aficionados, readers, musical and visual artists, aspiring filmmakers, photography buffs as well as new, established and emerging writers. The Virgin Islands Literary Festival and Book Fair, Inc. is a non-profit company incorporated and registered in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Its 501c (3) status is under the banner of the St. Croix Foundation for Community Development.

Registration and ticket are required for admission into the event here or the links below.

For more information, see https://usvilitfest.com and https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-usvi-literary-festival-and-book-fair-tickets-564979858967



Also see additional articles, “Annual UVI Lit Fest to feature worldclass authors,”

The Virgin Islands Daily News, April 3, 2023, https://www.virginislandsdailynews.com/news/annual-uvi-lit-fest-to-feature-worldclass-authors/article_a9d5a839-d571-574b-9441-07f29c0e9067.html and “V.I. Lit Fest 2023 announces author lineup, workshops,” The St. Thomas Source, March 26, 2023, https://stthomassource.com/content/2023/03/26/v-i-lit-fest-2023-announces-author-lineup-workshops